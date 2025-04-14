Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi, has praised late former Super Eagle coach, Christian Chukwu, for what he brought to football in Nigeria

Iloenyosi also said he visited Chukwu three weeks before his demise, when the deceased urged him to strive towards uplifting the spirit of football in Anambra, and to be close to all ex- footballers in the state

Iloenyosi also urged the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) to immortalize Christian Chukwu

The chairman of the Anambra Football Association, Mr Chikelue Iloenyosi, popularly called 'General,' among his admirers, has described the late former coach of the Nigerian national football team, Mr Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu (MON), as a true football legend.

Christian Chukwu, a former captain, and head coach of the Super Eagles, died on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the age of 74.

Tributes from colleagues and admirers have trooped in for the fallen hero.

Source: Original

General happy for late coach's visit

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent on Monday, Iloenyosi, an ex-international, and former Super Eagle player, expressed happiness that he visited Chukwu before he died.

"I met him three weeks before he died, and he told me a lot of things and expressed happiness with what we're doing in Anambra State in the area of football.

"He told me to be close to all the ex-players in Anambra State, for which I told him I was part of them. He told me to strive to make Anambra State great again as a hub of football in Nigeria," Iloenyosi, who was among Super Eagle players coached by Chukwu, noted.

Top Nigeria officials, including the president, Bola Tinubu, have mourned the death of former Super Eagles coach. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He extolled Chukwu's qualities as a player and hoped that the younger generation of footballers would learn from his dedication to, and passion, for the game in order to become great footballers themselves.

"On behalf of myself, family and the football fraternity in Anambra State, I wish Chairman, Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu, a sweet repose in the bosom of the lord.

"He was an exceptional player and an inspiration to many. We will always remember what he brought to football in Nigeria.

"I also urge the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) to immortalize Christian Chukwu, so that his uncommon contributions to the upliftment of football in Nigeria will not be in vain.

"Adieu, great one. May your soul rest in peace," Iloenyosi, who is also the chairman, BoT of All Nigeria Football Players Union, prayed.

NFF reacts to reports It owed late coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation had denied owing the late Christian Chukwu after reports emerged following his death that the federation owed him unpaid wages.

Nigeria’s first captain to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in the 1980 tournament on home soil passed away on Saturday, and tributes poured in for the Nigerian football legend.

However, during the mourning, multiple reports resurfaced on social media, including from BBC, which was published in 2008, alleged that the NFF owed the late manager $128,000 (₦205 million) in unpaid wages. The report alleged that the debt had been owed since 2006, and despite persistent demands from the legendary defender, it was not paid until his death on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng