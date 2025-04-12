Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has addressed speculation about his next move ahead of his loan expiring this summer

The Nigerian international netted his 29th goal of the season for Galatasaray against Samsunspor on Friday night

The former CAF Player of the Year is on the radar of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus, with Manchester reportedly pulling out of the race

Victor Osimhen stated that he would announce his next move at the end of the season with Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Napoli following his fallout with Antonio Conte.

The former Lille won the Serie A Golden Boot for scoring the highest number of goals in the 2022/23 campaign, making him the first African to scoop the prize.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen did not reveal his next destination following Galatasaray’s win over Samsunspor on Friday night. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Where is Osimhen’s net destination?

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is in no rush to announce his next move after his contract with Galatasaray expires.

According to ScoreNigeria, the Nigerian international stated that his current focus is on winning the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The former Wolfsburg striker also expressed gratitude to the fans for the love they've shown to his family and friends. He said:

“I have heard about the rumours of my move, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment.

“I am currently enjoying myself with Galatasaray. The fans have also been incredibly supportive since the first day. All stakeholders within Galatasaray, everyone has helped me.

“They have always been there for me, not just me, but also my friends and family.

“This is the time for me to fight for the fifth star with my team, and a decision will be made at the end of the season about what will be best for everyone.

“Galatasaray will forever be in my heart.”

Top Premier League and Italian clubs are jostling for the signature of the prolific striker per TEAMtalk.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is on the radar of top English Premier League and Italian clubs ahead of the summer transfer. Photo by: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scores 33rd goal for Galatasaray

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen has netted his 33rd goal of the 2024/25 season in all competitions for Galatasaray.

According to Punch, the forward scored in their 2-0 victory over third-place Samsunspor, helping his side move three points clear of Fenerbahce.

Osimhen also stated his ambition to win the league and build on the club’s legacy per thewill. He said:

“The focus is on us. We want to win every match. We have that quality too.

“We will not overcome our opponents and lift the trophy at the end of the season. We have to give everything when we step on the pitch.

Galatasaray VP gives update on Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu, has offered fresh insight into the future of Victor Osimhen amid intense interest from Premier League giants.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, who joined the Turkish champions on loan from Napoli in September, has taken the Super Lig by storm this season.

Despite early speculation that Osimhen was destined for a big-money move to England, he chose Galatasaray in a surprise switch to Turkey and has been one of the best players in the league so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng