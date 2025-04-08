Cristiano Ronaldo is mourning the passing of the scout who discovered him for Sporting Lisbon

Ronaldo began his career at local clubs before making the move to Sporting Lisbon in the 1997/8 season

He has gone on to become one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning five Ballon d'Ors

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid an emotional tribute to the scout who discovered him for Sporting Lisbon after he sadly passed away today at the age of 77.

Ronaldo played for local clubs Andorinha and Nacional before joining the youth team of one of Portugal's biggest clubs, Sporting Lisbon, in the 1997/1998 season.

He spent five seasons at the academy before he was promoted to the senior team, spending a few weeks in the B team, but his talent quickly propelled him to the first team.

Late Sporting Lisbon scout Aurelio Pereira discovered Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Sporting cashed in on him after one season when Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson came calling, and that was the foundation of his illustrious career.

He spent six successful years at Old Trafford before sealing a then world record £80 million move to Real Madrid, and there he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

He currently plays for Al-Nassr after his second spell at United turned out to be awful. He played for Italian giants, Juventus, after leaving Real Madrid in 2018.

Sporting announce Pereira's death

Sporting Lisbon confirmed in an official statement the passing of their former player, former youth coach and chief scout, Aurelio Pereira, who died early today at the age of 77.

“Sporting Clube de Portugal expresses its condolences on the death of Aurélio da Silva Pereira, the unmistakable Mr. Formation, member 3,226-0, who passed away this Tuesday at the age of 77...” the statement reads.

“He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest names in the history of national football and, above all, in the history of Sporting Clube de Portugal.

“Sporting CP extends its deepest condolences to family and friends, whilst praising and thanking the years of effort, dedication, devotion and glory that Leão has brought to his chest.”

The club confirmed he scouted top stars including Paulo Futre, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and some of the recent top stars for the club and national team in the past 40 years.

Sporting Lisbon's academy ground is named after Aurelio Pereira. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Ronaldo pays tribute to Pereira

Ronaldo took to his Instagram page to pay an emotional farewell to one of Portuguese football’s biggest influences and the man who set the light for his blossoming career.

“One of the great icons of the world. Formation has left us, but his legacy will live on forever. Will never stop being grateful for all he has done for me and so many other players. Forever, Lord Aurelius, thank you for everything. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Secrets to Ronaldo's success

Legit.ng reported that Portugal's national team head coach, Roberto Martinez, shared the secrets to Ronaldo's success and longevity.

At 40, Ronaldo is still scoring goals at Al-Nassr, and Martinez pinned it on his passion and commitment, which has helped him harness his talents to the maximum.

