Portugal national team head coach, Roberto Martinez, has shared the secret to Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity and success as he continues to play at the top at 40.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time and has won five Ballon d'Or awards, only behind Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who has won the award eight times.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League. Photo by Mohammed Saad.

Source: Getty Images

He has played for some of the best clubs in the club, including Manchester United over two spells, Real Madrid and Juventus. He currently plays for Al-Nassr, having begun his career at Sporting Lisbon.

Lately, the majority of the plaudits he is receiving are based on his adaptability with age, which has allowed him to keep scoring goals consistently.

Martinez shares Ronaldo's secrets

Portugal national team coach Martinez has analysed Cristiano Ronaldo from his perspective and hinged the secret to his continuous top performance on three things.

“Over the years, I have learned to evaluate players in three fundamental aspects: their individual talent, their experience and their attitude and commitment,” he said, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him according to these three fundamental aspects. His talent is indisputable, he is one of the best in the history of football."

Former Portugal manager Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench at the 2022 FIFA World, which led to a rift between player and manager and eventually the coach's departure.

Martinez has avoided doing that despite growing calls that Ronaldo’s role should be limited, allowing the younger and emerging generation of players to take centre stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after France eliminated Portugal from Euro 2024. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

"His experience is also unique: the only player to have played in six UEFA European Championships and more than 200 international appearances. But the most remarkable thing is their commitment,” he added.

“His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the whole team. Today, he is not in the team for what he was, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in 21 games in two years.”

Ronaldo continues to defy age and disprove social media banter that he is finished. As noted by BR Football, he has scored more goals, 464, since turning 30, than he did 463 before he turned 30.

He has scored 927 career goals, and many believe he is targeting scoring 1,000 before he hangs his boots, a feat he could achieve by the end of the year 2026.

Ronaldo tops list of best-paid athletes

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo tops the list of the best-paid athletes in the world in 2024 with reported earnings of over $ 260 million, with about 100 million coming from his salary.

Ronaldo has the most expensive football contract in the world, worth over €200 million per season at Saudi Professional League side Al-Nassr, which he joined in 2023.

