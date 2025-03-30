Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq has condemned the lynching of 16 northern travelers en route from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Kano State.

The Valencia forward also educated the public on the diverse tribes and religions within the North

The former AS Roma player was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Umar Sadiq has condemned the gruesome murder of 16 travellers by an irate mob in Uromi, Edo State.

The victims, Northern hunters, were returning to their families in time for the Sallah celebration from Rivers State.

The former Torino player called the killing of the individuals unjustifiable.

Sadiq addresses tribal divisions in North

AFCON bronze medalist Umar Sadiq has raised awareness about the diverse tribes in the North.

According to Soccernet, the Kaduna-born player clarified the distinction between the Hausa and Fulani.

The Valencia forward also highlighted the North's religious tolerance, noting that both Muslims and Christians coexist peacefully. He said:

“Only the ignorant don’t know the difference between Hausa and Fulani.

“Hausa is a tribe from the North on its own, with both Muslims and Christians in it, and with good and bad people like any other tribe.

"The same as Fulani, who have their own language (Fulatanchi) and are also made up of both Muslims and Christians. Ignorance is killing people. We have good and bad people in every tribe.”

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

Amnesty International and the Northern Governors Forum have also condemned the killing of the men per Punch.

It was gathered that the hunters were heading to Kano when they were intercepted by a mob who claimed the travellers were kidnappers.

Further reports say that local security operatives flagged down the vehicle the victims were travelling and while conducting a search, they found Dane guns used by the hunters.

Viral footage flooded social media, showing how the victims were lynched before they were eventually set ablaze by some youths.

Ajayi says Sadiq is right

Nigerian journalist Joel Ajayi has supported Umar Sadiq's claims about the uniqueness of the North.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ajayi emphasized the need for sensitization across the country to educate the public about the different regions. He said:

“Having lived in the North for over a decade, I can confirm that the region is home to diverse tribes across its 16 states. We have Hausa, Fulani, Ebira, Igala, Kanuri, Berom, Tiv, and many others.

"It is unfair for people from the South to categorize everyone as simply Hausa-Fulani.”

Sadiq shines in Spain

Super Eagles player Umar Sadiq has achieved a remarkable feat in Spain by winning La Liga’s Goal of the Month.

According to Nation, the 28-year-old scored an equaliser in the 88th minute with a backheel against Osasuna, helping the match end in a 3-3 draw.

The former Partizan player beat Diego Garcia's overhead kick for CD Leganes against Getafe CF and Andrei Rațiu's long-range shot for Rayo Vallecano against Sevilla FC per La Liga.

Sadiq succeeds Real Betis' Romain Perraud, who won it in February, in the list of winners of this trophy.

Valencia are currently in 16th position with 28 points in the 2024/25 La Liga season

Musa releases statement on killings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa responded to the tragic news of the brutal killings of travelers passing through Uromi, Edo State.

Musa, who plays for Kano Pillars, emphasized that the killings were not related to tribe, religion, or background, and should be strongly condemned.

The former Leicester City player also reiterated that the lives of every Nigerian are important and deserve respect.

