A Turkish commentator has pointed accusing fingers at who to blame for Victor Osimhen’s poor performance for Galatasaray during the Istanbul derby against Besiktas.

Galatasaray lost their unbeaten run after losing 2-1 to city rivals Besiktas in a match during which both teams finished with 10 players each with one red card apiece.

Victor Osimhen challenges for the ball against Arthur Masuaku during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira scored Galatasaray's goal in between Besiktas' goals, as Osimhen failed to find the target despite playing the entire 90 minutes.

He failed to have a shot on target and was caught offside twice while losing possession to the opponents in a lackluster performance since joining the club on loan.

Buruk blamed for Osimhen’s performance

Turkish pundit Ali Ece has blamed manager Okan Buruk for Osimhen’s performance against Besiktas, during which he failed to score in the Istanbul derby defeat.

Ece claimed that the manager is not aware of how great a player he has at hand, making him limited in big games.

“If Victor Osimhen has only 1 goal in 5 derby games, it's not Osimhen's fault. They can't get enough balls to Osimhen,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Okan Buruk still doesn't realise how great a player he's working with. So there's a problem with the team's game plan or tactical formation.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has one goal in the derby, against Besiktas in the first leg, with his other goals against clubs in Istanbul coming against Kasimpasa.

Okan Buruk gestures during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the match, as quoted by by galatasaray.org, Buruk admitted that his team did not play very well and that Besiktas had the motivation to make lose for the first time.

“We didn’t start very well. Our opponent didn’t have very clear positions either. We conceded the first goal very easily… Beşiktaş put in a lot of effort and struggled today. They deserved to win. I also congratulate Beşiktaş team…” he said.

“There is a Galatasaray that is losing for the first time. A team that made Galatasaray taste this for the first time. It was a great motivation for them. They played with this motivation. I congratulate our opponent.”

Next for the Lions is a trip to the Ulker Stadium at Kadikoy to play against their fiercest rival, Fenerbahce, in the Turkish Cup knockout stage.

Arsen shift focus from Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal shifted their focus away from Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window despite long-standing admiration for the striker.

The Gunners, who are set to have a new sporting director, have reportedly turned their attention towards Sporting Lisbon and Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres.

