Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen showcased a diamond mask crafted by celebrity jeweler Bennydajeweller in Turkey

The 26-year-old was unable to score as Galatasaray’s unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas on Saturday

However, the former Lille forward netted three goals in two matches for Nigeria during their World Cup qualifiers this month

Victor Osimhen has taken social media by storm after showing off his million-dollar diamond mask.

The Galatasaray forward received the custom pendant from Bennydajeweller, renowned for creating pieces for top musical celebrities.

Osimhen, who previously sustained an orbital fracture during a match between Napoli and Inter Milan in the 2021/22 Serie A season, proudly flaunted the unique piece.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has displayed his diamond mask pendant gifted to him by a fan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen receives gift from Galatasaray fan

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was presented with a diamond-encrusted necklace upon his return from the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Soccernet, the necklace was gifted to him by celebrity jeweller Bennydajeweller.

The 26-year-old forward arrived at the club after an impressive performance for Nigeria, scoring three goals in two World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Osimhen praised the designer for perfectly matching his face mask with the craftsmanship of the necklace. He said:

“Shout out to Benny on how he matched the mask (my face mask) with real diamonds”.

America's top celebrity jeweller has crafted necklaces for Nigerian musicians such as Davido, Burna Boy, and others.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen shows off his latest diamond mask pendant, valued at $330,000. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s genesis of face mask

Former Lille forward Victor Osimhen has worn a mask since November 2021 when he suffered severe facial injuries that required a series of surgeries.

The Napoli-loanee suffered a crushed eye socket against Inter Milan in the Serie A in 2021.

He underwent surgery and six plates, and eighteen screws were administered on his face to repair the damage per Corrieredellosport.

Despite the setback, the former CAF Player of the Year adapted to playing with a mask, continuing his rise as one of the most prolific players in the world per Dailymail.

Oluwole says Osimhen deserves happiness

Nigerian journalist Francis Oluwole has stated that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen deserves all the good things coming his way.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Oluwole highlighted Osimhen's commitment to both his country and club. He said:

“I admire Victor Osimhen for his determination, zeal, and courage in representing both his country and club.

“The young man deserves every good thing coming his way because he has worked tirelessly for it. Hopefully, he get to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup".

Osimhen snubs Boniface after Zimbabwe draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen expressed frustration after his team failed to secure a win against Zimbabwe in their sixth World Cup qualifier.

The 26-year-old snubbed his teammate Victor Boniface, who tried to hold him back after the final whistle.

Osimhen put Nigeria on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute with a header before being replaced by Bayer Leverkusen star Boniface to see out the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng