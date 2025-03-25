Fabio Capello has named four players he considered the greatest of all time, but he ignored Cristino Ronaldo

According to the Italian football legend, the Portuguese sensation is not on the same level as the players he mentioned

Having managed and even played alongside several football greats, it was easy for the ex-Juventus boss to name his pick

Former England manager Fabio Capello has named four players who he branded as the greatest of all time.

Capello played alongside and managed some of the greatest players to ever play football up close and personal across his years in the game.

The Italian veteran has seen it all when it comes to special moments of the game, and it was so easy when he was asked to name the greatest of all time.

Fabio Capello ignored Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his four greatest footballers. Photo: David S. Bustamante.

He responded and game four names, but brushed off Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the striker is not on the same level as his favourites.

Among his selections are two players who hung their boots well before the 21st century, and the other pair are familiar with the current generation.

1. Pele

Capello named Pele, who is the greatest footballer ever from Brazil. Pele won three FIFA World Cups during his active days.

The former Italian midfielder also played against the exceptionally gifted goalscorer.

Whenever the debate about the greatest players to ever lace up their boots arises, Pele is always a prominent name in the discussion.

He said, as per Give Me Sport:

"Pele. I played against him once."

2. Diego Maradona

Wherever Pele is mentioned, Maradona's name is also called. The pair practically revolutionalised football in many ways.

Maradona was capable of doing everything with his feet, from trickery to juggling as he already mastered the art of the round-leathered piece.

Capello admitted that Maradona was among the most talented footballers to ever take to the pitch.

He was coaching in the Serie A during Maradona's peak years at Napoli, giving him a front-row seat to witness the legend's brilliance firsthand.

Fabio Capello has named his four greatest footballers. Photo: Reinaldo Coddou H.

3. Lionel Messi

No doubt, Lionel Messi comes into this discussion as well and Capello considers the Argentine as one of the greatest of all time.

Capello was full of praise for the trio he named as the best he'd witnessed: "These three players, they have extra imagination.

They make something that you cannot understand."

In 2019, he waxed lyrical about Messi along with Pele and Ronaldo, but insisted that CR7 is not on the same level.

"There are three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi. Period. [Cristiano] Ronaldo is very strong as he lets you win everything, but Messi is a genius and something else."

4. Ronaldo Nazario

During Capello's incredible managerial career, Ronaldo Nazario was one man he believed was just one level below Pele, Maradona, and Lionel Messi.

The 78-year-old placed R9 in a special bracket but still insisted that his Portuguese namesake is not on this level. He said, as per GOAL:

"Ronaldo is just behind but just a little. Brazilian Ronaldo. Not Cristiano. Cristiano is a good player, but not this level."

