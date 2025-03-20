Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is eligible to play for any of five different countries at the international level

The 14-year-old has scored 17 goals for Al-Nassr U15 in just two matches during the 2024/25 season

Born in the USA, Ronaldo Jr. has played for Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr over the past seven years

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is eligible to play for five different countries.

The former Juventus U-15 player has the opportunity to represent Cape Verde through his great-grandmother.

The young star is following in his father's footsteps, making his mark in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is eligible to play for five countries, including a West African Nation. Photo by: Power Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's country’s eligibility

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has the opportunity to play for five countries.

According to Punch, the former Manchester United U-15 player is eligible to represent Cape Verde through family ties.

The young winger can also play for Portugal via his father's nationality, while his birth in the United States grants him automatic eligibility for the American national team.

Having lived in Spain for three years during his father’s time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo Jr. is also a potential candidate for the Spanish national team, as reported by Foot Africa.

Additionally, his father’s stints at Manchester United make him eligible to represent England.

As Ronaldo Jr. continues to develop his football career, speculation about which national team he will choose remains an exciting topic.

Born in 2010 via surrogate while his father was playing in Spain, Ronaldo Jr. has grown up following in his legendary dad’s footsteps."

List of countries

Portugal (Father’s Nationality) USA (Birth) Spain (Residency) England (Residency) Cape Verde (Family Ancestry)

Cristiano Ronaldo's son scored 17 goals for Al-Nassr in two matches and is eligible to play for five countries. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Fans reaction to Ronaldo jr. status

Fans are divided over which country Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. should represent.

While some fans have urged the young talent to play for the Spanish national team, others have advised the 14-year-old to become the greatest player to ever come from Cape Verde.

Ash Hanrahan said:

If he makes it which he looks like he can he's gonna follow in his father's footsteps and represent Portugal.

Kyle Evans wrote:

Why wouldn’t he follow in his father’s footsteps? Play for England won’t win anything 😂 better off playing for Spain if not Portugal.

RO H AN added:

He should represent Spain otherwise he not gonna win anything

Mustard Seed Comedy said:

He should create his own legacy and fame by uplifting Cabo Verde to the universe.

Bunny Ił wrote:

If he wants glory with Lamine Yamal he could join Spain if he wants to replace his father he coulr join Portugal

ohnfelix Ibeabuchi added:

If he wants to be greater than his father by winning international trophies and awards let him choose Spain

Ronaldo sets new Youtube record

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record by becoming the fastest to reach one million subscribers on YouTube.

Ronaldo achieved this milestone in record time, surpassing the previous record held by K-pop star Jennie Kim by an impressive seven hours.

The former Manchester United star joins the ranks of other football legends with active YouTube channels, including former teammate, Rio Ferdinand, and ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng