Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is currently performing the holy Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca

The Kano Pillars player is one of Nigeria's most popular football stars who always visit Saudi Arabia

The fifth pillar of Islam, Hajj, is a pilgrimage that every able-bodied and financially capable Muslim is required to undertake at least once in their lifetime

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has visited the holy site in Mecca to seek closer proximity with God.

The Nigeria international currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The 32-year-old prayed that the heartfelt desires of every Muslim during the month of Ramadan be accepted.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is currently observing his Umrah in Mecca. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Musa seeks Allah's intervention

Kano Pillars player Ahmed Musa has been sighted in Mecca observing his annual Umrah ritual.

The Super Eagles captain sent his message via his X handle praying for the Muslim faithful and Nigerians.

The former Al-Nassr player was in the company of two of his fans from Kwara State. He wrote:

May Allah Accept our Prayers Ameen Ameen

Fans of Nigeria’s World Cup highest goal-scorer made their various reactions in the comments section.

@Alameen___Abba said:

Ameen ya rahman, Allah ya Karba ibada Captain

@halalguy11 wrote

That Yahaya Seriki, from Ilorin kwara state. One of the prominent persons in Kwara politician of today.

May Allah accept your dua. Remember to pray for Nigeria as a whole.

@Ibrahim39896092 added:

Masha Allah my Almighty Allah Accept your ibadah

@ahmerdberllo said:

You doing well mr.Governor

@fatmeltol wrote:

Skipo, may almighty Allah accept all our supplications as ibaadah Ameena. Ramadan Kareem.

@DadiAaliyah added:

Alhaji, remember Super Eagkes for your prayers Oh. Nah God go help Us reach next world cup

@AbusKhalifa wrote

Ya Allah make it easy, grant SHUGABA his greatest desire and may Allah accept all kind of wishes.

Ahmed Musa has scored six goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances for Kano Pillars in the 2024/25 NPFL season per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has sent prayers to the Muslim faithful during the month of Ramadan. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Wambebe calls Ahmed Musa a God-fearing player

Nigerian journalist Godwin Wambebe described Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as one of the most God-fearing players in Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Wambebe praised the Kano Pillars player for his love and kindness toward those in his immediate environment, as well as his continued well-wishes for the country. He said:

"I cannot fully describe Ahmed Musa because of his admirable qualities. This is a player who does not discriminate and accepts everyone.

He is humble and always reaches out to the vulnerable in society. I’m not surprised he has used his social media platform to preach during the month of Ramadan and show love to his fans."

Odoekwu says Musa deserves more

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu has stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL.

