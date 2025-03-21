William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that the high expectations from Nigerian football fans are a source of motivation for the Supper Eagles

The three-time African champions must claim all three points against Rwanda to remain in contention for the World Cup ticket

Ekong disclosed that he is used to criticism from fans, saying he has already developed a thick skin

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that he has 'developed thick skin' and knows how to handle criticism from football fans.

The Al-Kholood of Saudi Arabia star shrugged off insinuations that fans would lambast the players should they drop points in Kigali.

Nigeria face a must-win task in Kigali when they take on Rwanda on Match Day 5 of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria aim for all 3 points against Rwanda. Photo: @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles have struggled in the campaign, having managed just 3 points from four matches.

Benin top the group with 8 points, followed by Rwanda and South Africa, who have 7 points each, per ESPN.

The three-time African champions need all three points from the Amahoro Stadium should they hope to reposition themselves for the ticket.

Ekong understands that fans would expect a win against Rwanda, and anything short of victory would attract anger and insults from fans.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ekong responded to journalists, as per All Nigeria Soccer:

"You see, me, I have a thick skin now. that come. I think if you want to play for a big country like Nigeria, we have maybe close to 300 million critics, 300 million supporters. I think we try to use that as a power."

He further emphasised that the team remain focused on the task at hand, adding that the high expectations are a source of motivation rather than a burden.

The former Udinese of Italy star added:

"I say to the players—we had a meeting—that this pressure is a privilege. Whenever I have this badge on my chest, it means so much to me," he said.

"When you want to do great things with a great team, that is part of it. So if anything, it is motivating for us."

"I think we have big characters in the team. You see that there's no extra feeling from the outside.

"The only pressure that we have is within because we want to prove to everybody that we can do better and that we should be at the World Cup."

The Super Eagles will target all three points when they take on Rwanda in Kigali. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

NFF sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF its executive committee meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025, made a resolution on the national team.

The football body confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

Impressive striker Victor Osimhen arrived early and was one of those who reported first, with captain William Troost-Ekong arriving today with the host of Premier League stars including the Innit Boys.

