Cameroon were held to a 0-0 draw by minnows Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium in their World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

The Indomitable Lions have dropped to second place in CAF Qualification Group D with nine points

Cameroon have appeared at an African-record eight editions of the tournament, with their first appearance in 1892

Cameroon have relinquished their top spot in CAF Qualification Group D after being held by Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Wednesday.

Eswatini, currently ranked 159th in the world, earned one point and sits at the bottom of the group.

The Indomitable Lions coach Marc Brys attributed the draw to fatigue ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Cameroon were held by Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Wednesday. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Cameroon slip

Five-time AFCON winners Cameroon lost their grip on the top spot in CAF Qualification Group D on Wednesday night.

According to BBC, the Indomitable Lions were held to a shock draw away to unfancied Eswatini.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney came close to scoring but was denied by the woodwork in the first half.

Eswatini goalkeeper Mlamuli Makhanya also thwarted Indomitable captain Vincent Aboubakar, tipping his header over the crossbar.

Cameroon, unbeaten in five games, has been overtaken by Cape Verde at the top of the standings with 10 points. The Blue Sharks defeated Mauritius 1-0 on Thursday night.

Cameroon are currently in second place in the CAF Qualification Group D behind Cape Verde. Photo by: MB Media/Getty Images.

Brys blames fatigue

Cameroon coach Marc Brys has attributed the Indomitable Lions’ barren draw with minnows Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Wednesday to fatigue.

According to PanAfricaFootball, the 62-year-old said his players did not have time to train before their encounter.

The Belgian accused the Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o of meddling in his coaching affairs. He said:

"It is not what we expected. We want the best for every moment but the flying towards the game was not correct.

There was too much holdup. In the beginning, to come here we spent 24 hours on the flight and in the room. There was fatigue. We didn't train".

I expected a very difficult game. It is not an excuse. I don't think we played well. We created very good chances and it is our task to finish them. It is a pity because they were not fresh enough. You could see fatigue.”

Cameroon will face Libya at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on March 25 per TnT Sports.

Mayi criticises foreign players

Cameroonian journalist Vanessa Mayi criticized the current crop of players, stating they lack talent.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mayi pointed out that most of the Indomitable Lions' stars in the 90s were home-based.

She added that the era of Roger Milla and Samuel Eto'o produced quality players who were ready to give their all for the country. She said:

"Cameroon was a great footballing nation in the days of Roger Milla and Samuel Eto'o, but after that, things took a turning point.

In Milla's time, it was local players who made up the team, and they took the country to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Today, they want us to believe that those playing locally have no talent. The so-called professionals in Europe are less committed than those here. Coton Sport of Garoua and Bamboutos have the best players in all of Cameroon.

I don’t even know who told our football leaders that players from abroad are always better. It's clear from a distance that they don't have the level."

Eto'o wins appeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially cleared football legend Samuel Eto'o of sanctions related to ethical violations.

After eight months of his appeal, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), has been cleared of all charges.

Eto'o won his appeal which now clears his path for his ambition of becoming a member of the CAF Executive Committee.

