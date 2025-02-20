Samuel Eto'o was fined and sanctioned for allegedly breaching the ethics and principles of the Confederation of African Football

The Barcelona legend appealed the decision and after eight months, the 47-year-old has been cleared

As a result, the Cameroon football legend can now contest in the forthcoming CAF elections slated for March

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially cleared football legend Samuel Eto'o of sanctions related to ethical violations.

After eight months of his appeal, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), has been cleared of all charges.

Eto'o won his appeal which now clears his path for his ambition of becoming a member of the CAF Executive Committee.

CAF has cleared Samuel Eto'o of sanctions. Photo: BERTRAND GUAY.

Source: Getty Images

The 43-year-old had been handed a $200,000 fine and was sanctioned for allegedly breaching CAF's ethics and principles, Foot Boom reports.

It would have ensured his disqualification from vying in the forthcoming CAF elections slated for March due to alleged breaches.

Eto'o wins appeal

On February 20, CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that its Disciplinary Board lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

The body stated that such cases can only be determined by an independent Ethics Committee.

A statement from Eto'o's legal team reads as per Modern Ghana:

“The decision of 27 June 2024, which imposed a fine of USD 200,000 on Mr. Eto’o, was annulled,” read a statement from Eto’o’s legal team.

“In accordance with the principle of lis pendens, the CAF disciplinary bodies could not take up this matter.”

The ruling is a major win for the four-time CAF Player of the Year, whose reputation had been in question due to his ties with a famous sports betting company and a past suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain.

Eto'o reunites with ex-teammate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eto'o recently attended a bank seminar and on his way out he met his former teammate as they shared a special moment.

The man, whose name is yet to be made public, works as a security guard at the financial institution, and as the pair exchanged pleasantries, Eto'o told those around him he was his colleague.

The former Chelsea of England striker agreed to meet him again as he was in a hurry to another meeting and both men have been applauded on social media for keeping it real to themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng