FIFA have confirmed the first country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup next year in North America

Japan confirmed their qualification after beating Bahrain 2-0 in the AFC Round 3 qualifier Group C

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are at risk of missing out on consecutive tournaments after a poor start

The Federation of International Football Association have confirmed the first country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

The three North American countries won the joint bid to host the 23rd quadrennial tournament which will be the first to host the expanded 48 countries.

USA will host the majority of the matches, while neighbours Canada and Mexico will host selected matches across 16 different cities in the three countries.

Japan qualify for 2026 World Cup

According to FIFA.com, Japan have become the first country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico in the tournament.

The Samurai Blue confirmed their qualification after beating Bahrain 2-0 in the AFC qualification round 3 group C match to open an unassailable lead in the group.

It's the eighth consecutive qualification for the Japanese who co-hosted the tournament with South Korea and have been qualifying for every tournament since the 1998 edition in France.

Japan have picked up one of the eight direct slots allocated to the AFC, with only UEFA (16) and CAF (9) having more automatic slots for the tournament which will be played by 48 countries.

Super Eagles risk missing out

In other developments, Nigeria are at risk of missing out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World, which will be their consecutive absence having missed the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The three-time African champions started the Group C qualifying campaign poorly and have three points after four games in the group containing South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria under Jose Peseiro drew against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while former player Finidi George coached a draw against South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

A third coach, Eric Chelle is set to manage the Eagles during the qualifiers and he has the huge task of turning around the country's fortunes despite a poor start.

According to the NFF, the Super Eagles will face the Wasps of Rwanda in Kigali and the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in must-win games during the March international break.

Failure to pick up maximum points in both games will heavily impact their chances of being one of Africa's flagbearers at the Mundial in North America next year.

Lookman speaks ahead of Rwanda clash

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman shared his thoughts ahead of the Super Eagles’ crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The current African Footballer of the Year, who is set to play an international match for the first time since winning the award, spoke about the mood in camp ahead of the games.

