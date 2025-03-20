Tammy Abraham was left out of the England national team squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 11-cap international will take no part as the Three Lions welcome Albania and then Latvia to the Wembley Stadium

Abraham was eligible to play for Nigeria due to his parents, but despite efforts from the NFF, the striker chose his country of birth

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has ignored Tammy Abraham as he names his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Three Lions take on Albania at the Wembley Stadium on Friday, March 21 before taking on Latvia at the same venue three days later.

The newly appointed head coach made his first selection with 26 players who have reported to George’s Park to begin their preparations.

Thomas Tuchel has ignored Tammy Abraham ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn earned his first-ever international call-up, while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is in the senior squad for the first time.

Abraham who turned down Nigeria to pursue an international career with England was conspicuously missing from the list of players that would prosecute the matches.

The tactician referred strikers like Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Dominic Solanke ahead of Abraham.

Abraham, who currently plays for Italian side AC Milan on loan from Serie A side AS Roma, has managed just 11 appearances for the England national team, registering 3 goals.

How Tammy Abraham shunned Nigeria

Just before he earned his first competitive cap for England’s senior team in October 2019, Abraham was eligible to play for Nigeria due to his father’s heritage.

The then-Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation board reportedly reached out to the striker to switch allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

Tammy Abraham chose to represent England ahead of Nigeria. Photo: Sportinfoto.

Source: Getty Images

His father is said to be a friend of Pinnick, and on September 21, 2017, the NFF boss announced that Abraham had committed to Nigeria.

Hours later, the striker refuted the claim in a statement, insisting he remained available for England, Channels TV reports.

When he received his debut England call-up in November 2017, Abraham emphasised that switching to Nigeria was never a serious consideration for him.

He made his international debut against Germany on November 10 that same year and was in the starting lineup for their goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

Abraham's international career on the edge

Concerns over the former Chelsea striker's international future are growing as he is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria.

He also struggled to get call-ups under former England manager Gareth Southgate, who also left him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Southgate said as per Yahoo:

“Tammy has had a poor run of scoring form at the wrong time. It's not a case where we're three to four weeks away from the finals, we're 10 days.

“So form could be more important. We don't really know where they are until we see them face to face, on the training pitch, medical issues we're not completely aware of."

Abraham hopes to visit Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tammy Abraham disclosed that he would love to visit Nigeria again as he recounts his experience in the West African country.

The forward had featured for the England youth teams, so it was easy for him to continue with the country's national team.

He is a lover of Nigerian dishes as he cited his mother's meals.

