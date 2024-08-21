Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media to announce the launch of his new YouTube channel

The now-viral page is largely expected to bring fans closer to the personal life of the Portuguese captain

The 39-year-old has eclipsed an existing social media record with the launch of his YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to eclipse records regardless of the terrain he finds himself on.

The Portuguese superstar, who undoubtedly boasts astronomical and enviable records on the football field, has taken things up a notch on social media.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo laughs and claps his hands after the victory against Slovenia. Image: Uwe Anspach.

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old, who currently holds the record for the most-followed individual on social media, recently took to his X handle to announce the launch of his YouTube channel.

The channel, expected to bring fans closer to Ronaldo’s life and family, as well as the adversities and hurdles he has overcome throughout his lengthy career, saw him etch his name into history.

Following his announcement, the Al Nassr captain witnessed his account become the fastest-growing YouTube page in history.

Ronaldo sets new Youtube record

According to data provided by The Sportzine, the former Real Madrid forward has set a new record by becoming the fastest to reach one million subscribers on YouTube.

Ronaldo achieved this milestone in record time, surpassing the previous record held by K-pop star Jennie Kim by an impressive seven hours.

As of the time of writing this report, Ronaldo’s channel has gained an additional one million subscribers, with the numbers continuing to rise rapidly.

The former Manchester United star joins the ranks of other football legends with active YouTube channels, including former teammate, Rio Ferdinand, and ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi.

Swirling reports suggest that the Portuguese star may be contemplating retirement as his current contract with Al-Nassr is near its end.

Source: Legit.ng