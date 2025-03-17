Ighalo Throws Lavish Party in Lekki Mansion to Celebrate His Mom's 80th Birthday

Striker Odion Ighalo celebrated his mother's 80th birthday this week in grand style at his Lagos mansion

The Saudi Arabia-based attacker threw a lavish party at his Lekki mansion with Nigerian celebrities present

The former Manchester United striker currently plays for Saudi Professional League side Al-Wehda

Odion Ighalo celebrated his mum's 80th birthday in grand style with a lavish party at his mansion in Nigeria, with top Nigerian entertainment personalities in attendance.

Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers and is never shy to show off his lifestyle to his fans on social media, particularly with his outfits and expensive cars.

Odion Ighalo in action for Al-Wehda during a league match against Al Qadsiah. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

He is well travelled and has played football in many countries including in Europe's top five leagues with Udinese in Italy, Granada in Spain and Manchester United in England.

He has also played in lucrative leagues such as Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League and Al-Hilal in the Saudi Professional League and currently plays for Al-Wehda.

He has been a Nigerian international since 2015 and previously announced his official retirement in 2019, he was poised for a return to the team in 2021 but Al-Shabab blocked the move.

Ighalo throws party for mum

The footballer's mum, Martina Ighalo, celebrated her 80th birthday on March 10 and the forward shared many pictures of her on his Instagram page with a sweet caption.

However, he was busy with club activities in Saudi Arabia and flew back home after that 2-0 away win over Al-Khaleej where he provided an assist for one of the goals.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram gospel artiste Frank Edwards, the footballer threw a lavish party to celebrate his mum's 80th birthday with other Nigerian celebrities in attendance.

Nigerian entertainment vlogger Egungun, comedian Josh2funny and gospel musician Dare Justified were also in attendance at the party held in Lekki, Lagos state.

Ighalo’s Al-Wehda are having a poor season and are in the relegation zone with 20 points after 25 matches, and two points away from safety with nine games left in the season.

Odion Ighalo I'm action for Al-Wehda again William Troost-Ekong's Al-Kholood. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The former Watford striker has six goals and one assist in all competitions this season. His only assist this season came in the win over Al-Khaleej, which he celebrated on social media.

“Important win away from home. God is the greatest,” he wrote.

He has had quite an adventure in Saudi Arabia, from playing for top club Al-Hilal and winning the title in 2021 to playing for Al-Shabab and now Al-Wehda.

The biggest highlight of his career so far was playing for Manchester United, who signed him under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020 and remained at the club till June 2021.

Ighalo speaks about paying tithes

Legit.ng reported that Odion Ighalo spoke about paying tithes during a live session on Rasheedat Ajibade’s newly launched podcast, admitting he doesn't miss it.

The 35-year-old confirmed he had been paying his tithe since he was 16-year-old and his salary was ₦15,000 and has continued to even when he started earning millions.

