Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde approved a salary increase for cleaners at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso

The raise followed a direct appeal by the cleaners when they met the governor during his visit to the hospital

Makinde also urged striking hospital workers to resume dialogue with his administration over their grievances

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved a significant pay rise for cleaners at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, lifting their monthly salary from ₦15,000 to ₦80,000.

His Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, announced the decision in a statement on Friday, a day after Makinde met with stakeholders at the teaching hospital.

Seyi Makinde announces salary increment for LAUTECH Teaching Hospital cleaners Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"Governor Makinde approved an increase in the monthly salary of cleaners at the Teaching Hospital from ₦15,000 to ₦80,000, aligning their pay with the national minimum wage."

Nigeria's current national minimum wage stands at ₦70,000, though some state governments have gone further, with a few paying as much as ₦150,000.

Minimum wage: What prompted the pay rise

According to The Punch, the decision came after the cleaners raised their concerns directly with Makinde during his visit to the facility on Thursday. Their appeal appears to have prompted an immediate response from the governor, resulting in a raise that more than quintuples their previous pay.

Beyond the salary announcement, Makinde used the occasion to call on striking hospital workers to allow his administration the chance to address their complaints, emphasising the importance of dialogue in resolving the dispute.

The Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, commended the governor's commitment to the health sector and told workers that the administration was focused on putting an end to the cycle of industrial action at the hospital.

Seyi Makinde appeals to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital doctors Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

APC governorship candidate's wife allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng