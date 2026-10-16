A Nigerian man has shared a TikTok video revealing the one practical skill he acquired before relocating to the UK

The clip, filmed partly in a park and partly inside a truck cab on Nigerian roads, quickly gained traction for its humorous and relatable tone

The video taps into the widely shared japa experience of Nigerians preparing themselves before making the move abroad

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has shared a video showing how he learned truck driving before leaving Nigeria, sparking interest with a humorous look at his experience behind the wheel.

The video, shared on TikTok by @amadon2yourfaces, features the man documenting his truck-driving experience, with an on-screen caption revealing that he decided to learn the skill in Nigeria before relocating.

A Nigerian man in the UK shares the important skill he learned before relocating abroad. Photo credit: @amadon2yourfaces/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The clip captures moments inside a truck, including another person driving before the man gets his turn behind the wheel for the first time.

Man documents first truck-driving experience

At the beginning of the video, the man appears in an outdoor setting abroad, while text on the screen reads:

“POV: You decided to learn ‘TRUCK DRIVING’ in Nigeria before leaving.”

The video then cuts to scenes inside a truck, where a person is seen behind the wheel as the man prepares to take his turn.

Another caption in the clip reads:

“...and I was the next to drive for the first time,” adding a humorous touch to the experience.

The TikTok video captioned:

"Everything na muscle."

The video presents truck driving as a practical skill the man chose to learn before relocating abroad, although it does not establish whether he has secured a truck-driving job in the UK.

Video highlights importance of learning practical skills

The man's experience highlights how some people prepare for life abroad by learning practical skills before relocating.

For aspiring migrants, acquiring a skill before moving to another country can be a way to explore employment opportunities and prepare for a new environment.

However, learning to drive a truck in Nigeria does not automatically qualify someone to operate a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom. Drivers must meet the relevant licensing, qualification and other legal requirements before working in the profession.

Watch the full truck-driving clip that sparked the viral moment below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released the full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for a scal-up visa.

UK: Occupations to lose salary list status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced 24 occupations that are set to lose their UK Immigration Salary List status by 31 December 2026, as well as the two care roles with a later deadline.

Care workers and senior care workers have until 22 July 2028, but strict rules limit which employers can sponsor them. Find out which jobs are affected and what workers and employers need to know.

Source: Legit.ng