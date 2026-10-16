The Dubai government published the terms for a job exploration visa that allows foreigners to visit and look for work without needing a local host or guarantor

The visa targets skilled workers at specific professional levels as defined by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

It is noteworthy that applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree from a university ranked among the top 500 in the world

The Dubai government has published the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a job exploration visa, a permit that allows skilled workers to enter the country and search for employment opportunities without needing a local sponsor or guarantor.

The visa covers single or multiple visits and is designed to attract qualified professionals who want to explore the UAE job market before securing a formal employment contract.

Dubai lists two conditions foreigners must meet to enter and look for work. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Dubai job exploration visa?

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, applicants must meet two specific conditions to be eligible:

1. The applicant must be a skilled worker at the first, second, or third professional level of the occupational classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

2. The applicant must have graduated from one of the top 500 universities in the world, according to the Ministry of Education's classification, with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent as the minimum level of education.

What makes this Dubai job exploration visa different?

Unlike standard visit visas, the job exploration visa removes the requirement for a host or guarantor inside the UAE. This makes it easier for foreign professionals to travel to Dubai independently while actively pursuing career opportunities in the country.

The visa is part of a broader push by Dubai to draw in global talent across skilled professions. By setting a clear educational threshold and linking eligibility to an internationally recognised university ranking system, the authorities are targeting professionals with verifiable academic credentials and occupational standing.

Foreign nationals interested in applying should confirm whether their university appears on the Ministry of Education's approved list of top 500 institutions and whether their occupation falls within the relevant professional levels before submitting an application.

Legit.ng had reported that Dubai shared five steps for foreigners seeking its work permit and residence visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had released the minimum amount that foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for its virtual work visa.

3 Dubai work visa options for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had published three work visa options for foreigners.

The information comes from the Dubai government's official investment portal, which sets out the requirements for each visa category as they apply in 2026.

The first option is the sponsored work visa. Under this route, a foreign national must be employed by a company based in Dubai, with the employer handling the sponsorship process.

Source: Legit.ng