Congo Brazzaville's Ministry of the Interior announced plans for an e-Visa and an electronic travel authorisation (e-TA) for foreign travellers

Both systems appear on the ministry's official portal as "coming soon" but without a confirmed launch date

A test platform discovered online suggests development of the two entry systems may already be further along than officially disclosed

Congo Brazzaville is moving towards a digital border entry system, with the country's Ministry of the Interior and Decentralisation listing both an electronic visa (e-Visa) and an electronic travel authorisation (e-TA) on its official portal under the section for electronic services.

The two systems are described as "coming soon" on the ministerial platform, with no launch date given. However, the actual stage of development may be more advanced than that label suggests.

Congo Brazzaville advances digital border management as its planned e-Visa and e-TA systems take shape on official government platforms. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Congo Brazzaville's digital entry systems

Travel news outlet VisasNews identified what appears to be a test or pre-production version of the government website, accessible at testlink.midcongo.com.

The platform mirrors the visual identity, layout, and structure of the official ministerial portal and already contains detailed descriptions of both planned entry formalities.

The test platform also includes tools that allow users to check eligibility based on nationality and purpose of travel, suggesting that a significant amount of the technical groundwork has already been completed, even though neither system has been officially launched.

The exact status of the test platform has not been confirmed by Congolese authorities.

Who the two systems would cover

Based on the information available on the test platform, the e-Visa and the e-TA are intended for two different categories of travellers. The e-Visa would apply to foreign nationals who are currently required to obtain a visa before entering Congo Brazzaville.

The e-TA, on the other hand, appears to target a separate group, including African nationals who may benefit from a visa exemption. According to details found on the platform, this exemption is planned to take effect from January 1, 2027, which may indicate a timeline for when at least one of the two systems could become operational.

No official announcement has been made by the Congolese government regarding a formal rollout date for either entry system.

DR Congo sends message to footballer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has sent a daring message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Leopards qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng