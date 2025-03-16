Nathan Butler-Oyedeji could make his English Premier League debut when Arsenal welcome rivals Chelsea to the Emirates

The Nigeria-eligible star is the only forward fit enough to feature in the massive encounter for the Gunners

Injuries have ravaged the Arsenal squad and manager Mikel Arteta has very limited options in the attack

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon in a highly-anticipated English Premier League encounter.

Injuries have ravaged the Gunners squad and the only forward available for this massive fixture is Nigeria-eligible forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a potential solution for Mikel Arteta’s selection dilemma as they prepare their London rivals.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is fit for the Arsenal vs Chelsea showdown.



Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all unavailable and Arsenal are limited with options in the attack.

Arteta is desperate to pick up all three points, and will need a striker to get the job done against the Blues.

Butler-Oyedeji is the only forward available for the encounter, but the Nigeria-eligible star seems unknown to many fans.

Who is Nathan Butler-Oyedeji?

Born in London, the striker is eligible to represent England, his country of birth, or Nigeria through his parents.

He was registered into the Arsenal academy at the age of eight and has risen through the ranks at the club.

Butler-Oyedeji has continued to impress in the club’s youth teams, showing composure in front of goal.

Although he is primarily deployed as a forward, the lad can also play in the wings and his work rate has caught the attention of the senior team, Soccernet reports.

He has been called up to train with the senior team on several occasions and was in action for a minute in their 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

The Nigeria-eligible star has made 15 appearances this season, scoring 19 goals and registering six assists to show he has an eye for goals.

Although he is yet to make his Premier League debut, Nathan has been named in the match day squad several times, as per Arsenal Insider.

Now that Arsenal lack attacking options, manager Mikel Arteta could hand the striker an opportunity to make an impact.

Oyedeji has a sharp eye for goal and a relentless ability to press defenders—traits that perfectly suit Mikel Arteta’s high-intensity system.

Butler-Oyedeji tipped for glory

Nigerian football expert Babajimi Ogunlana believes it would be a proud moment should the star feature in such a massive encounter. Ogunlana told Legit.ng:

"With Mikel Arteta potentially looking at Nathan Butler-Oyedeji for the Chelsea clash, it's a proud moment for Nigerians who love seeing their own shine on the global stage.

"If he ever chooses to represent the Super Eagles, it should come from his heart, not pressure. Those who embrace Nigeria with passion always leave a lasting legacy."

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji to start against Chelsea?

He could prove to be a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s upcoming showdown with Chelsea, even though it is unclear whether Arteta will fully trust the young forward to lead the line from the start.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji could make his Premier League debut against Chelsea.



Though he lacks experience at the top level, his self-assurance and versatility across attacking positions make him a potentially valuable weapon in Arsenal’s arsenal.

Arsenal's ongoing injury woes have thrust Butler-Oyedeji into the spotlight, especially with key strikers like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus sidelined at times this season.

Much like other Arsenal youngsters who seized their moment on the big stage, Butler-Oyedeji will be expected to leave a mark if handed an opportunity.

Arteta speaks ahead of Ream Madrid showdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his plans to see his side progress to the semi-final of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League at the expense of Real Madrid.

The Gunners have reached the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season under the Spanish tactician after beating Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven with an aggregate scoreline of 9-3.

They will face giants Real Madrid in the quarterfinal after the perennial winners edged their city rivals Atletico Madrid, 4-2 on penalties under controversial circumstances.

