Sevilla coach García Pimienta has confirmed that Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke is back in top form after recovering from injury

The Nigerian international scored the only goal in Sevilla’s 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad last Sunday

Ejuke was also named in the Super Eagles' 39-man provisional squad, announced by coach Eric Chelle last Tuesday

Garcia Pimienta stated that Nigeria forward Chidera Ejuke is currently in the best form of his career.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal in Sevilla's victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The former Gombe United player is repaying Pimienta's trust and sending a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with his impressive performance.

Ejuke earns Pimienta

Sevilla coach García Pimienta praised Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke for taking his chance in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

According to Punch, it was Ejuke’s first start since recovering from an injury in January and he grabbed his chance with a wonderful curler.

The 27-year-old completed 21 out of 22 attempted passes in the match, winning seven of the ten ground duels he contested.

The former Heerenveen player scored the decisive goal for the Rojiblancos in the 1-0 victory over their hosts at the Reale Arena per Dailypost.

Pimienta noted that Ejuke’s display made him stand out in the tightly contested fixture. He said via Sevilla’s official website:

“When he got injured, he was in great form. He was practically out for three months, with what that means to then get back into shape.

“The opportunity has come for Ejuke, who did very well. He had some very good minutes also on a defensive level for the team.

We must try to recover the best version of Ejuke, because we are very happy for him too.”

Los Nervionenses are now unbeaten in five successive La Liga away games for the first time since May 2023 and have moved to the 10th position per Tribuna.

Chelle to benefit from Ejuke’s inclusion

Eric Chelle announced a 39-man provisional list for his first Super Eagles squad, including recovering Chidera Ejuke.

The Malian is desperate for six points ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The 47-year-old took over as the new Super Eagles head coach in January and will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before taking on Zimbabwe four days later.

Nigeria started the campaign poorly, picking up three points from the opening four games: draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa and a loss against the Benin Republic.

With the current form of the former Royal Antwerp player and Atalanta’s player Ademola Lookman, Eric Chelle is assured of maximum firepower in the Super Eagles wing.

Ejike has scored two goals and made one assist appearing in 17 matches for Sevilla in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Rohr names 23-man list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has officially released his 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs will face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on March 20. Five days later, they will host South Africa at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Remo Stars second goalkeeper Serge Obassa and captain Steve Mounie made the final squad.

