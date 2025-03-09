Arsenal Captain Odegaard Speaks on Title Race Ahead of Facing Manchester United

Liverpool are edging closer to winning the Premier League title after opening a 16-point lead over Arsenal

Arsenal will face Manchester United at Old Trafford later today in an attempt to close the gap on the table

Captain Martin Odegaard has reflected on the title race, even though his team appears to have lost ground

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains hopeful that his team still have a shot at the title despite being 16 points behind after Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1.

Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race in the past two seasons, including taking it to the final day in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester City are going through a bad season, and the Gunners are expected to have it easy, but they have fallen behind Liverpool by 16 points at matchday 28.

Mikel Arteta’s side have two games at hand, including a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United later today, but they are unlikely to overturn a 16-point deficit with 10 games to go.

Odegaard rates Arsenal's chances

Arsenal captain Odegaard has spoken about his team's chances in the Premier League title race this season, despite Liverpool being champions-elect.

Odegaard, speaking ahead of the match against Manchester United as quoted by Metro UK, claimed the race is not over until the Reds are crowned champions.

“We’ll fight until the end,” he said. “That’s the mindset of everyone. We’ve been fighting three years in a row for the title.

“You go a couple of years back, then we were leading with a lot of points, and then we finished second. It shows that everything is possible.

"We’ve put ourselves in a difficult position at the moment, but we have to keep going.”

“Hopefully, we can – like last year – hit the top form towards the end and then we’ll see where that takes us in the league and also in the Champions League,” he added.

As noted by Opta Joe, the Gunners led the Premier League table for 248 days in the 2022/23 season but failed to capture the title, as Man City overtook them in the final weeks.

Odegaard took consolation in this and believed that Liverpool could experience the same situation, which could allow them to win their first title in 21 years.

As noted by FlashScore, the last six times a team topped the Premier League table at Christmas and failed to win the title were Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Merseyside team in 2008/09, 2013/14, 2018/19 and 2020/21 led the league table on December 25 but did not win, while the Gunners had their share in 2007/08 and 2022/23.

Arsenal shift focus to UCL

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal shifted focus to the UEFA Champions League after Mikel Arteta admitted that their chances of winning the league title are getting slimmer.

The Gunners manager made this statement after the draw against Nottingham Forest, which opened the gap between them and Liverpool to 13 points.

