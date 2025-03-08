Manchester City lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the English Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 83rd-minute striker helped Nuno Espirito Santo's men secure all three points

Pep Guardiola has reacted after his Man City side lost their ninth league game of the 2024/25 season

Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts after Manchester City lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, setting an unwanted record in the process.

Guardiola’s team has been poor this season despite recruiting in the summer transfer window and in January, including players like Omar Marmoush and Savinho.

City have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid. In the domestic scene, they are out of the Carabao Cup and in the last eight of the FA Cup.

They are currently fourth on the Premier League table and could miss out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season if their poor form continues.

Guardiola reacts to City's loss

Nottingham Forest is one of City's main rivals for a Champions League spot this season, and losing to them could be detrimental in the long run.

According to Squawka, it was Forest's win over City since 1997 when they beat their opponents 3-2 in the EFL Championship. It was also City's ninth league loss this season, matching their record in the 2019/20 season.

Pep was not happy with his team's performance in attack, claiming they were not precise in shooting.

“Tight game,” he said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “We controlled the transitions really well. We could not have enough chances but defended really well. In the first half, we had chances to shoot that were not precise. And that end in one transition we lost the ball, and in transition, they scored.

“It's the way we played and something that we have to come back, to recover, to win games, to do what we have to do. To create actions, we have to do the process quicker and better.”

“It’s everyone. It’s not for the changes. They defended very well, and we could not find precision in the last moment,” he said, exonerating his attackers.

City could potentially miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season, but Guardiola remains optimistic that the final 10 games can change their fortunes.

“We have 10 games to win games to quality, and we are going to the next round,” he said.

Up next for Pep Guardiola's side is a league game against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium before playing against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The FA Cup represents Guardiola's only chance of silverware this season, having been eliminated from other competitions and being out of the Premier League title race.

