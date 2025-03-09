Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's second goal to help the champions beat Alanyaspor 2-1 away from home

The win helped Galatasaray extend their lead to seven points over Galatasaray, who have a game at hand

Osimhen has shared his thoughts on the win and how the team keeps their motivation high in the title race

Victor Osimhen has spoken to the media after scoring the match-winning goal for Galatasaray during their 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor away from home in Antalya.

Galatasaray bounced back from their disappointing 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa last week with a win that helped them momentarily extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Alanyaspor took the lead in the first half, and Gala equalised through an own goal in the second half before Osimhen scored a bullet header to seal the win.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the goal helped him take his tally to 23 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any Galatasaray player despite being on loan.

Osimhen reacts to Galatasaray's win

The Super Eagles star, speaking to the media as quoted by Galatasaray's official website, applauded his teammates for grinding out the energy needed for the crucial win.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the team and thank our fans,” he said. “I think we would not have had the energy to get these three points without them.

“We were not very good in the first half, but we were able to improve ourselves in the second half. We knew that every match until the end of the season would be very difficult and that it would be the final. We will try to maintain our momentum.”

The Napoli loan star disclosed that there was a halftime talk that spurred the team to victory after a lackluster first-half performance.

“Everyone talked in the dressing room. I think we are very good at this. Our captain, Sanchez, Günay and all of us talk. We motivate each other. I think this is one of the things that gave us the energy we needed in the second half,” he said.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's win over Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

He added that they knew they would get the three points as they have done on many occasions this season when they have not played well but got the three points regardless.

Osimhen and Morata started together in the two-man strike partnership for the third time since the Spanish forward joined on loan in January but has been out due to injury.

The younger striker admitted it was incredible to play against the Euro 2024 winner because of his experience and highlighted his key qualities.

“He is a team player who comes close to receiving the ball in the attack, helps the team, he is an advanced player. I am very happy to play with him. We hope for a season where both of us score more goals and our momentum increases,” he concluded.

Osimhen sends message to teammates

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to his Galatasaray teammates as the title race with Fenerbahce heat up after the champions dropped points.

The Nigerian urged his teammates to keep their commitment and dedication up as they must continue winning their remaining games to be champions.

Source: Legit.ng