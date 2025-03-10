Kanu Nwankwo's son, Sean, has officially joined the Polish outfit KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól Football Club

Polish club KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól have announced the signing of impressive Nigerian midfielder Sean Kanu for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old is walking in his father's footsteps as he officially begins his professional footballing career in Europe.

KS Dozamet Connector did not disclose the financial details or the deal, but the young Kanu has joined from another Polish team, Górnik Polkowice.

His mother Amara was in attendance during the signing and unveiling ceremony.

Sean is a product of English club Watford but he departed the Hornets without making his senior debut.

His dad Kanu remains an icon of African football having won the CAF Player of the Year Award on two occasions - 1996 and 1999.

He won several major titles in Europe including the UEFA Champions League (1995) with Ajax Amsterdam, the English Premier League (2002, 2004) with Arsenal, and the FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2008).

Kanu was part of the Nigerian dream team that won gold in the football event at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

He was a member of the Nigeria U17 team that conquered the world at the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan.

'Papilo,' as Kanu is fondly called, exhibited remarkable talent, leadership, and success at both club and international levels, which secured him this honour.

Sean Kanu did not play in his competitive debut for KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól on Sunday afternoon. The striker was left out of the matchday squad for the game against Debem.

Well wishers have taken to the social media to congratulate the family. Legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama said:

"Congratulations and more wins. Just the beginning."

okechukwujane added:

"Congratulations, Sean. I celebrate you. This is your start of global visibility, and I release your name onto the world's best team. You are the answer that all the greatest football teams need and want in Jesus's name, Amen. Shine your shine, Sean. This is your season and your time. Congratulations, my tall man."

