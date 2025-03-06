Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has returned to the national team ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers

Vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, who was sensational at the 2023 AFCON tournament, is also on the provisional list

Nigerian fans have been made to name their best Super Eagles captain ever, with many putting up strong arguments

Scores of Nigerian football fans have responded to a post asking them to name their favourite Super Eagles captain.

Nigeria has produced some of the best skippers in football and a few even went on to become captain at their respective clubs.

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, usually has one captain and one vice-captain.

At the moment, Ahmed Musa is officially the skipper while William Troos-Ekong is the vice.

Following the retirement of Vincent Enyeama from international football in 2015, the then-head coach Sunday Oliseh named Musa as the captain of the team, as per Premium Times.

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named Musa and Ekong in his 39-man shortlist for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A question was asked via the official X handle of the Super Eagles, urging fans to name their best ever national team captain.

@omorogiec replied:

"No one command absolute respect on the pitch like Joseph Yobo. A leader & more."

@AJSilverCFC responded:

"The most recent two. Ahmed Musa because of his good heart and longevity and William Troost- Ekong because of his bravery and leadership like a lion."

@larakay850 posited:

"No one will ever come close to Stephen Okechukwu Keshi as captain dead or alive. He's the Big Boss of Nigeria football."

@macsobo said:

"Calamity Yobo of course! Bro gave his all for the Green and White jersey... Proper Super Eagles and Everton Legend."

@EnemiKaribo2 said:

"My choice is Kanu Nwankwo who captained the Dream team to a superlative victory over favourites Brazil in the semis and Argentina in the final of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic football tournament.

"He will be my favourite captain until another captain wins an international glory."

@HakunaOyinz argued:

"Legendary Stephen Keshi remained the best, he has a special charisma that goes with him on and off the pitch and he opened the gateway to the Belgian leagues, clubs for a lot of his compatriots, something no one does anymore, reasons all players way back do call him The Big Boss."

List of Super Eagles captains

Etim Henshaw (pre-1960) Dejo Fayemi (early 1960s) Christian Chukwu (late 1970s–1980) Stephen Keshi (1980s–1994) Nwankwo Kanu (late 1990s–2000s) Jay-Jay Okocha (2000s) Joseph Yobo (2000s–2010s) John Obi Mikel (2010s) Ahmed Musa (2015s–present) William Troost-Ekong (2023-present)

Mixed reactions to Musa’s inclusion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa’s recall to the national team has sparked discussions among Nigerian football supporters, with many questioning whether he still deserves a spot in the squad.

A number of fans argue that his experience and leadership qualities are invaluable, especially as the Super Eagles aim to bounce back in the qualifiers.

Others believe Eric Chelle should focus on younger and in-form players rather than relying on the 32-year-old.

