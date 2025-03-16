Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has clarified his injury status ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this week

The Nigeria international provided the crucial assist as Nantes secured a 1-0 victory over Lille in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday

Coach Eric Chelle replaced the injured Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) with Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has received assurance from Nantes winger Moses Simon regarding his fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe four days later, as they aim to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.

The country is on the brink of missing out on the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Super Eagles winger has disclosed his fitness level to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this week. Photo by: MB Media.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon sent a message to coach Eric Chelle with his performance ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this week.

According to OwnGoal, the 29-year-old played a vital role in Nantes’ 1-0 win against Lille in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

The former Flying Eagles player received his second yellow card of the season around 54 minutes before being replaced by Sekou Doucoure per BBC.

Simon has contacted the former Mali coach to inform him of his readiness for the crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigerians will hope the winger remains in top form as Super Eagles begin their revival quest in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon suffered from an ankle injury before recovering and playing against Lille. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Kombouare raises concern over Simon

Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré said the club is managing an ankle problem for Nigerian forward Moses Simon.

According to Punch, Kombouare said the Nigeria international continues to experience pain and has been training on a limited basis. He said via Ouest-France:

"He hasn't trained all week. He stayed in the gym Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but he completed the session today.

"His ankle is still hurting. There's obviously some concern. We're managing it, but for him, it's complicated".

The 29-year-old has scored six goals, provided eight assists, and made 23 appearances for Nantes in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.

Adegboyega says Simon is an asset

Nigerian journalist Bayo Adegboyega emphasised that the country cannot afford to miss Moses Simon's services ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adegboyega stated that Coach Eric Chelle has no excuse to lose any of the upcoming matches. He said:

I am happy with the fitness news of Moses Simon. The winger is one of the most dedicated players we have in the current squad.

I believe his presence in the matches against Rwanda and Zimambwe will be a big plus for us.

Chelle replaces injured attacker with defender

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle replaced injured forward Nathan Tella with defender Jordan Torunarigha.

Tella picked up the injury ahead of Leverkusen’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

The former Mali coach brought Torunarigha to strengthen the defense ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

