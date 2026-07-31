Kazakhstan's government has published official guidance on its residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship in the country

The requirement centres on a specific number of years an applicant must spend living in Kazakhstan before filing a citizenship application

The government's website includes a direct statement clarifying exactly how the residency period must be served to qualify

Kazakhstan has laid out exactly how long a foreign national must reside in the country before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, with the country's official government portal providing a clear answer.

According to information published on the Kazakhstani government's website, a foreigner must have lived continuously in Kazakhstan for a minimum of five years before submitting a citizenship application. Crucially, the five years cannot be broken up into separate stints — the residency must be uninterrupted at the point of filing.

Kazakhstan lists how many years foreigners need before applying for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Contributor/Artaxerxes Longhand

Source: Getty Images

Kazakhstan's five-Year residency rule

The government's website states the requirement in plain terms, noting that it applies to persons "permanently residing in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for at least five years," and that "at the time of filing a citizenship application, the five years of residence in the Republic of Kazakhstan must be continuous."

This means that a foreigner who has lived in Kazakhstan on and off over a number of years, but whose most recent unbroken stretch of residence does not add up to five years, would not yet meet the threshold. The clock, in effect, resets whenever a period of continuous residence is broken.

What this means for prospective applicants

For foreigners considering Kazakhstan as a long-term destination, understanding this rule early is essential. Planning a five-year continuous stay requires careful attention to visa status, residency permits, and travel patterns, since any significant interruption to the period of residence could affect eligibility.

Legit.ng has previously reported on the broader requirements applicants must satisfy to qualify for Kazakhstani citizenship, of which this residency condition is one part. This particular rule addresses one of the most commonly asked questions: the minimum time a foreigner must spend living in the country before the application process can even begin.

Kazakhstan lists ways foreigners can become citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Kazakhstan government published four official ways a person can become a citizen of the country.

According to the government, citizenship may be acquired by birth, admission to the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with interstate treaties, or on other grounds provided for under the country's laws.

Source: Legit.ng