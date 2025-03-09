Cole Palmer: Rival Fans React As Chelsea Star Misses First Penalty of His Career

Cole Palmer confirmed his struggles mentally after missing a penalty for Chelsea against Leicester City

Palmer missed an opportunity to put Chelsea ahead and score his first goal since January 14 for the team

The miss sent social media into reactions after the former Manchester City star missed for the penalty spot

Cole Palmer’s penalty miss for Chelsea against Leicester City has sent social media ablaze with reactions trailing the miss from both loyal and rival fans.

Palmer has been struggling since the start of the new year and has yet to score or assist in many games, which has become a worry for many Chelsea fans that their talisman is out of form.

Mads Hermansen saves Cole Palmer's penalty during Chelsea vs Leicester City. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester City academy star was expectedly named to start in a crucial Premier League tie against relegation battlers Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were awarded a penalty in the first half, and Palmer, who is the team's designated taker, stepped up, but his effort was saved by Mads Hermansen.

Fans react to Palmer’s miss

The penalty miss further confirmed that the England international is struggling mentally, and Chelsea fans immediately recognised the problem with their star player, while rivals poked fun.

@azeezokeyale wrote:

“Rat no dey cry like rat. Bird no dey cry like bird. Cole Palmer no dey cold again o😭.”

@realrxAFC wrote:

“There’s never been a player carried by the media into world-class conversations like cole palmer was, glad we’re going back to reality because some of the stuff we were hearing about him by pundits was getting ridiculous.”

@slay_jimmy wrote:

“Just one good season, and they thought Cole Palmer was the next Kaka. He’s just an upgraded Tom Cleverley with small skills.”

@DemoOfUK wrote:

“We need to come together as a Fanbase to know what exactly Cole Palmer is going through that he is not sharing with the team/board.”

@nelstilldey wrote:

"Cole Palmer had been carrying Chelsea since his arrival at Chelsea, now he is lacking confidence and not scoring goals and nobody can step up for him? shameless from the other players!”

Cole Palmer reacts after missing a penalty for Chelsea against Leicester City. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca unbothered about Palmer

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted he is unbothered about England international

“When you score a goal, you are more happy because your goals help the team to win. But overall, Cole is fine. He's happy," Maresca told a news conference on Friday, as quoted by ESPN.

"He knows he's struggled to score goals in this moment but that it's something normal that during the season can happen. Watching him during the training session, you don't think it's affecting him, he's fantastic.”

Lampard makes honest admission

Legit.ng reported that Frank Lampard made an honest admission about his first managerial spell at Chelsea under former owner Roman Abramovich in 2019.

The club legend admitted that it was very unusual for the Russian oligarch to hire him after only one year in management at EFL Championship side Derby County.

