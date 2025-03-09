Frank Lampard has turned Coventry’s fortunes around a few months after taking over as club manager

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has made an honest admission about his first spell as the club manager from 2019 to 2021 during Roman Abramovich’s reign as owner.

Lampard spent 13 seasons at Chelsea and was pivotal to the club's success during that time under multiple managers, becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 211 goals.

He began his managerial career at Derby County in the 2018/19 season and narrowly missed out on helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League after losing the playoffs.

He was immediately snapped up by his former club Chelsea, after the departure of Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, who won the UEFA Europa League in his only season.

Many praised him for his first season, where he secured UEFA Champions League football and reached the FA Cup final despite losing Eden Hazard and playing with academy stars due to a transfer ban.

However, he was sacked midway through his second season with Chelsea ninth on the league table. Thomas Tuchel turned the season around and won the club's second Champions League trophy.

Lampard reflects on time at Chelsea

Lampard is currently the head coach of EFL Championship side, having had spells at Everton and an interim role at Chelsea after Graham Potter was sacked in the 2022/23 season.

Speaking to BBC MOTD, as quoted by Sportskeeda, he has explained why it was very unusual for Chelsea to hire him in 2019 despite only having one year managerial experience.

“I just got on with it, and to then be on the other side is somewhat surreal, there’s no doubt, but I went back, I went to Chelsea, even after just one year of management, it was very unusual to get the Chelsea job then,” he admitted.

“I understood the circumstances, the ban, my playing career, all those things aligned for me slightly. But I had a real sense of confidence that I could do it.”

The club reinforced the team with quality signings, including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech, amongst others, but failing to get the best out of them led to Lampard's departure.

He returned to the club for the second time as interim manager after Graham Potter was sacked by the Todd Boehly-led consortium in April 2023 and saw out a difficult season.

As noted by Coventry on X, he is having a good time in the Championship and has won nine of his last 10 games, the first time in the club's history, with his only loss coming against league leaders Leeds United.

