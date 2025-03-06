Jose Mourinho has reignited Manchester United return rumours after speaking positively about his owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United’s ongoing struggles under new head coach Ruben Amorim have led fans to call for Mourinho’s return

Mourinho is one of Manchester United’s most successful recent managers after winning multiple titles at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho has sparked speculation about a potential return to Manchester United following his recent comments about INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Portuguese manager, who previously led the Red Devils to multiple trophies, has reignited discussions about his future in football with his remarks on the club’s new leadership.

Jose Mourinho has hinted of a possible return to Manchester United after revealing his close relationship with the club's owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Fenerbahce’s Europa League match against Rangers, Mourinho was asked about Manchester United’s restructuring under the partial ownership of INEOS, Sky Sports reports.

"I don't know much about what's happening at Man United... I know Sir Jim Ratcliffe. We have a good relationship. I see him as a good person, great businessman," Mourinho responded.

Though the Portuguese manager’s statement appeared neutral, it quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with Man United supporters debating the possibility of his return.

Many fans, frustrated with the Red Devils’ poor performances this season, have called for Mourinho to replace current head coach Ruben Amorim, who has failed to stabilise the team.

Man United’s struggles under new leadership

Manchester United has endured a turbulent season under Ratcliffe’s partial ownership.

The Red Devils’ inconsistency has been evident, with only nine wins in their last 20 matches, which has led to the Old Trafford club having two managers already this season.

Manchester United have failed to find their rhythm this season and are guaranteed to end the campaign without a domestic title. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Man United’s struggles have seen them crash out of all domestic cup competitions, leaving their Premier League campaign as their only remaining priority.

Currently sitting in a disappointing 14th place, the Old Trafford club’s lackluster performances have fuelled calls for change with fans already fed up with Reuben Amorim.

Many fans believe Mourinho’s experience and past success with the club could help revive their fortunes.

Mourinho’s legacy at Manchester United

During his tenure at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018, Mourinho led United to a Europa League triumph, an EFL Cup victory, and a Community Shield.

The Portuguese manager’s ability to win trophies despite internal club challenges made him a favourite among certain sections of the Manchester United fanbase.

Mourinho also holds a strong defensive record from his time at Old Trafford, and his tactical approach was often seen as a more structured alternative to the current managerial philosophy.

While there is no official indication that Manchester United is considering Mourinho as a managerial candidate, his latest comments have undoubtedly fuelled speculation.

Chelsea fans show support for Mourinho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea fans showed support for Jose Mourinho during their protest against club owners after their former manager was accused of making racist comments in Turkey.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce faced off with rivals Galatasaray in the Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super League match last night and the incidents after the match have been controversial.

Mourinho’s post-match comments where he said the Galatasaray bench was “jumping like monkeys” were termed racist by the Turkish champions and sent social media agog.

