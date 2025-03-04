Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first Super Eagles squad after taking over in January

Chelle’s first games will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match days five and six against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle was appointed as the new head coach in January after the team had been without a permanent head coach for months since Finidi George resigned in June 2024.

The former Mali national team head coach was saddled with the responsibility of turning Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign around after a poor start.

Chelle announces first squad

As published on the Super Eagles official X account, Chelle announced his preliminary squad of 39 players for the games, and he is expected to trim it down to 23 before the matches.

Chelle invited four Nigeria Premier Football League players including captain Ahmed Musa who plays for Kano Pillars, Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole amongst others.

Full list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain).

Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21 before returning home to host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe in Harare on matchday two, and are yet to face Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers, but lost against the Wasps in the final game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Super Eagles to train in Kigali

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles stars will fly directly to Kigali for the first match of the international break against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium.

Camp will open on March 17 and all players are expected to resume latest by March 18 ahead of the first match against the Amavubi on the 21st of the month.

