Jamie Carragher crossed a line Africans couldn't ignore after claiming AFCON is not a major tournament

The former England international defender has been condemned by many ex-African footballers and fans

Former President of the Nigerian Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has hit back at the English pundit

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has joined other African football personalities and fans in condemning Jamie Carragher for his comments about the Africa Cup of Nations.

Carragher courted controversy when he claimed the AFCON is not a major tournament and is not enough to help Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d'Or ambitions.

Former NFF President during the 2018 CAF Awards when Mohamed Salah was named African Best. Photo by Seyllou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Liverpool defender made these comments during a Sky Sports live show and was immediately cautioned by Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards but refused to bulge.

African football lovers took offence with the statement and ‘cooked’ the English pundit on social media even though he refused to admit the fault in his words.

Amaju Pinnick slams Carragher

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has become the latest African football dignitary to caution Carragher over his remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations.

He shared his thoughts during Supersport’s Soccer Africa, as quoted by the Zambian Observer.

“I think it is a very myopic opinion, and you can see the wave of attacks because the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is growing beyond the imagination of so many people, and he might be talking subjectively,” he said.

Pinnick buttressed his point by noting that the only African to win the Ballon d'Or so far, George Weah, won it off the back of a stellar campaign with Italian Serie A side AC Milan.

Liberia did not even qualify for AFCON that year, yet the forward picked up the Golden Ball, and in comparison to what Salah is doing currently, he could win it without the AFCON.

Pinnick noted that African footballers are well developed and can thrive with beyond manager’s tactics which is what every African footballer should have that they can do it.

There are comments that CAF needs to do more to promote the tournament, and Pinnick highlighted the efforts made in Ivory Coast as the next one in Morocco promises to be better.

Mohamed Salah is a Ballon d'Or contender amid an impressive season for Liverpool. Photo by Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

“In the last AFCON, give it to CAF because solidarity about 60 million dollars went to Cote d’Ivoire, and that was the first time, and just wait and see what will happen in Morocco this year,” he said.

“African players know how important it is to win the Africa Cup of Nations, and the medal and trophy alone is something every player will cherish.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Egyptian has 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 games in all competitions this season and will make a strong case for the Ballon d'Or if Liverpool win both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Augustine Eguavoen slams Carragher

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen slammed Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender’s unbridled remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Super Eagles head coach refused to accept that AFCON is not a major tournament and called on award organisers to consider every tournament.

