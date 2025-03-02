“UEFA Really Don’t Want AFCON to Be Played”: Details Emerge on Carragher’s Fuss

Jamie Caarragher left the football world fuming when he suggested that the AFCON is not a major tournament

The former Liverpool defender dissected Mohamed Salah's chances of becoming the best player in the world, but faulted the competitions the Egyptian plays in

A reporter from Argentina has suggested that Carragher's comments are not about the Englishman, but that UEFA are campaigning against AFCON

An Argentine journalist has expressed concerns over Jamie Carragher's recent comments, which have left the football community in Africa fuming.

Mikel Obi, Jay Jay Okocha, and El Hadji Diouf have demanded respect for the Africa Cup of Nations, with the superstars tearing into the Englishman.

GOAL reports that former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand also had his say, stating that Carragher’s comment is an example of a widespread but flawed viewpoint.

What did Jamie Carragher say about AFCON?

The former Liverpool defender suggested that Mohamed Salah's chances of becoming the best player in the world are slim because the Egyptian does not play in a major tournament.

Carragher then suggested that the UEFA Euro and Copa America are major tournaments that have produced the best players on the planet.

His comments met with backlash from around the world and then the TV pundit took to his social media to explain further. He wrote on X:

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d'Or.

"If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP I don't think he would win the Ballon d'Or.

"Because I don't think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments. But if Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup/Euros he would still have a great opportunity."

UEFA really don't want AFCON to be played

A journalist from Argentina simply named Francisco has disclosed that it is about the context of Carragher's opinion.

He added that UEFA officials are making a big campaign against the AFCON. Francisco told Legit.ng:

"I strongly believe that Carragher’s opinion is not about the level of competition. It’s about the context.

"The UEFA managers, leaders and journalists are making (many years ago to now) a big campaign against AFCON.

"That’s because AFCON´s calendar and UEFA’s calendar are simultaneous. UEFA really don’t want the AFCON to be played.

"They prioritise the club’s economical benefits over the sport and football. It seems that Carragher is shouting “Salah, stay in Liverpool and don’t go back to Africa.

Augustine Eguavoen slams Carragher

Legit.ng earlier reports that former Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen has hit out at the English pundit over his controversial comments about the Africa Cup of Nations.

The NFF technical director stated that if anyone feels otherwise, well, he's entitled to his opinion.

He added that Carragher's comments were rather disrespectful.

