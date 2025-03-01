Jose Mourinho is suing Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray for defamation after being accused of racism by the Turkish club

Turkish FA has handed Mourinho a four-match ban and fined the legendary Portuguese manager £35,218

Fenerbahce trails Galatasaray by six points in the Turkish Super Lig title race

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has officially filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray, claiming that the Turkish club has defamed him with accusations of racism.

The legal move follows a heated Istanbul derby that ended in a 0-0 draw between both clubs. During the derby, Mourinho made controversial post-match comments that sparked a major backlash.

Jose Mourinho has filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray following accusations of racism.

Source: Getty Images

Following the fiery encounter, Mourinho made statements about Galatasaray players and staff, saying they were "jumping like monkeys" after the match.

The Portuguese manager’s remarks quickly led to accusations of racism from Galatasaray, who condemned the comments and vowed to take the matter further to higher authorities.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) wasted no time in responding, handing Mourinho a four-match ban and a £35,218 fine for his conduct.

Mourinho was handed a four-match ban after he made controversial comments about Galatasaray players and staff.

Source: Getty Images

However, Galatasaray believes this punishment is insufficient and has threatened to escalate the matter to FIFA and UEFA, calling for stricter measures against the Portuguese manager.

Fenerbahce and Mourinho fight back

Despite the punishment from the TFF, Fenerbahce and Mourinho have denied any racist intent behind the comments and have filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray, Sky Sports reports.

On Friday, Fenerbahce released a statement announcing that their legal team had initiated a defamation lawsuit against Galatasaray, demanding financial compensation.

The club’s statement read:

“We would like to announce to the public that a lawsuit for moral damages of 1 million 907 thousand Turkish liras has been filed against Galatasaray Sports Club by Fenerbahçe Sports Club lawyers due to the attack on the personal rights of our Technical Director Jose Mourinho.”

This legal battle adds another layer to the already intense rivalry between Turkey’s two biggest clubs, who are currently battling for the Super Lig title.

Title race heats up as Mourinho’s team trails

The ongoing controversy comes at a critical time in the Turkish Super Lig, where Fenerbahce currently sits six points behind league leaders Galatasaray after 24 matches, Livescore reports.

With just months left in the season, Mourinho’s men will need to stay focused if they hope to close the gap and reclaim the title.

Fenerbahce’s next challenge will be against Antalyaspor on Sunday, March 2, as they look to bounce back from the off-field distractions and keep their title hopes alive.

Jose Mourinho handed lengthy ban

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fenerbache coach Jose Mourinho has been slapped with a lengthy ban and a hefty fine for perceived racist comments after the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray.

Clashes between the two Super Lig sides have always been tense affairs and despite not living up to expectations on the pitch, the game was marked by off-field chaos.

A foreign referee officiated the match, with Slovenian Slavko Vincic taking centre stage at the request of both teams, who were against a Turkish referee officiating the derby match.

