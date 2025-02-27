Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho has been hit with a lengthy ban and hefty fine after his comment in Turkey

Mourinho claimed that the Galatasaray bench were “jumping like monkeys” during the Istanbul derby

The Special One received support from his former players and fans who slammed the allegations that he is racist

Jose Mourinho has earned himself a lengthy ban and hefty fine for his post-match comments after the Istanbul derby, which Galatasaray claimed was racist.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as always had a feisty derby, and even though the match did not live up to expectations on that pitch, it served chaos on and off the pitch.

Jose Mourinho gestures during Fenerbahce's 0-0 draw against Galatasaray. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The match was officiated by a foreign referee, Slovenian Slavko Vincic took centre stage at the request of both teams, who were against a Turkish referee officiating the match.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was visibly unimpressed with the performance of the official during the match and expressed his dissatisfaction after the match, but Mourinho didn't share the same view, and even Gala striker Victor Osimhen agreed with him.

“I congratulate the referee. He really coped well in this difficult environment that we can call a jungle. He performed very well,” he said, as quoted by Standard UK.

“After the match, I went to the referee's room. I said to Slavko Vincic, 'Thank you for coming here and refereeing this big match'. The Turkish referee was there too. Then I turned to him and said, 'If a Turkish referee had refereed this match, it would have been a disaster'.”

Mourinho suspended and fined

The Turkish Football Federation charged Mourinho for the comments, claiming a part of it was racial and the other part insulting to the Turkish official.

According to Sky Sports, the federation have reached a decision on the incident, suspended Mourinho for four matches and fined a total of £35,194.

"The statements used towards the members of the opposing team were contrary to the ethics of sports and the concept of fair play, contained expressions that could encourage violence and disorder in sports, were divisive and separatist in society and could cause fan incidents,” the TFF confirmed.

Jose Mourinho looks on during Fenerbahce's 0-0 draw against Galatasaray. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, Fenerbahce confirmed they will appeal the penalties given to their manager by the TFF.

It was not the first time the Special One had gotten in trouble since moving to Turkey. He was suspended for one match and fined £15,000 in November after his comment against the referee after Fenerbahce's 3-2 win over Trabzonspor.

Drogba and Essien defends Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea stars Michael Essien and Didier Drogba defended Mourinho after their former manager was accused of racism by Galatasaray.

The two African greats in separate tweets absolved their former coach of the label “racist”, with Drogba, who previously played for the Lions, publishing a lengthy statement.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel also defended his “African dad” and hit out at Galatasaray for having an agenda against the manager.

