Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has launched a passionate defence of his former manager Jose Mourinho after the coach was accused of racism by Galatasaray.

Mourinho took over at Fenerbahce in the summer, months after he was dismissed by Italian Serie A side AS Roma and has fitted seamlessly into Turkish football.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce clashed on Monday evening in the second Istanbul derby of the season, with the match ending 0-0 but chaos ensued afterwards.

Mourinho praised Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic for handling the match well as against Turkish referees whom he had accused of favouritism towards Galatasaray in the past.

He claimed the Galatasaray backroom staff and bench were displeased at the right decisions made by the foreign referee and were jumping like monkeys at each decision.

The Turkish champions claimed he had racially insulted them and launched a legal petition but have been met by millions of fans and ex-footballers defending the Special One.

Mikel Obi defends Jose Mourinho

Chelsea legend Mikel, speaking on his Obi One Podcast, has claimed Galatasaray played politics by accusing his “African dad” of racism.

“For them to label our African dad a racist for me that's a joke, not Jose Mourinho, not someone that I know really really well, somebody that we all know really really well,” he said.

“This is politics in football in Turkey and Jose Mourinho is somebody who loves everybody, a beautiful beautiful human being you can ever meet, the straightforward person you can ever meet in your life, says it as it is.

Jose has worked with top Africans during his career including Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Salomon Kalou amongst others and Mikel acknowledged that he took them as biological sons

“He was the man who gave me my debut, brought me into the football club, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, loved us as his own children,” he said. “So for me, this comment, this situation, I don't even want to get into it because it is baseless, it's something I don't wanna waste my time on.

“However, it's important we talk about it because they are trying to crucify him for exposing the politics in Turkish football. Jose Mourinho says it as it is, you can never shut him out, he says it as it is, when he sees it, he says it.”

“He has been saying it since his move to Fenerbahce and of course the Turkish don't like him because he says it as it is, and now they try to label him a racist, really? Come on,” he concluded.

According to Sports Digitale, Fenerbahce have filed a moral compensation lawsuit against Galatasaray on the basis of “attack on the personal rights of Jose Mourinho”.

The Portuguese is also considering legal action and has contacted his lawyers after he was charged by the Turkish Football league manager for unsportsmanlike behaviour and insult.

Drogba and Essien defends Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that Michael Essien and Didier Drogba defended Jose Mourinho after their former manager was accused of racism by Galatasaray.

The two African greats in separate tweets absolved their former coach of the label “racist” as the situation continues to grow tense in Turkish football.

