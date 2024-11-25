Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has detailed what could cost Nigeria the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

The Super Eagles are presently fifth in their World Cup qualifying group behind teams like Rwanda and Lesotho

Nigeria has failed to win its three games played so far in the qualifiers and risks missing the World Cup

The Super Eagles have been warned that depending solely on Victor Osimhen for goals could cost the team a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria needs a massive turnaround in their fortunes if they want to qualify for the World Cup following a poor start in the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles have gained just three points from four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: NGSuperEagles/X

The three-time AFCON champions have failed to win the first of their four matches in the qualifiers, jeopardizing the team’s chances of securing a ticket except they quickly turn things around.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria is presently placed fifth in Group C in the World Cup qualifiers with three points after securing three draws and suffering one defeat.

Rwanda, South Africa, Benin, and Lesotho are all placed above Nigeria in Group C, with the Super Eagles trailing the group leaders by four points.

Super Eagles need more than Osimhen

Meanwhile, former Nigeria player, Etim Esin, has warned that Nigeria’s over-reliance on Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen could cost the Super Eagles the 2026 World Cup ticket.

“Osimhen can only play his part. What happens if he gets injured? Does that mean we won’t score? It’s very worrying.

A striker playing the number nine role must score consistently for his country—that’s the standard worldwide.” Etim told Brila.net.

Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, and Paul Onauchu are the other strikers being rotated in the Super Eagles squad but none have replicated Osimhen’s goal returns for the national team.

Osimhen leads Galatasaray to victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Galatasaray continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought victory over a resilient Bodrumspor side.

Heading into the match as clear favourites, the Istanbul giants were pushed to their limits, despite playing the entire second half against 10 men.

Osimhen came close to scoring on several occasions, but it was Michy Batshuayi who eventually broke the deadlock.

