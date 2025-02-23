Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s harsh remarks on Ademola Lookman’s penalty miss

The Super Eagles legend joins a host of ex-footballers including Samuel Eto’o who has condemned Gasperini’s comments

Lookman was publicly criticised by Gasperini after describing the Nigerian forward as the worst penalty-taker

Ademola Lookman has found an ally in Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha after his public spat with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The fallout emerged after the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner missed a crucial penalty in Atalanta’s Champions League clash against Club Brugge, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

Atalanta coach Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman, branding him “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

Despite scoring just 30 seconds into the second half, Lookman’s penalty miss proved costly, as Atalanta suffered a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Instead of sharing responsibility for the team’s failure, Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigerian forward, labelling him “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen.

Lookman, who had converted all four of his previous penalties for Atalanta, was visibly frustrated by Gasperini’s remarks, calling them “deeply disrespectful.” His response sparked a debate among fans and football analysts, with many defending the 27-year-old forward.

Okocha condemns Gasperini’s comments

Okocha, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers, strongly condemned Gasperini’s approach, arguing that the coach’s words were unnecessary and disrespectful.

“I think Gasperini overreacted by calling Lookman the worst penalty taker,” Okocha said, as per Mozzart Sport.

“He seems to have forgotten the incredible contributions Lookman has made to Atalanta. Many top players have missed crucial penalties without facing such harsh criticism, so why is Lookman’s case being treated differently?

In my opinion, if you take Lookman out of Atalanta, the club could struggle and even risk relegation.”

Gasperini attempts to clarify comments

With the controversy making headlines, Gasperini addressed the situation in a pre-match press conference ahead of Atalanta’s Serie A clash against Empoli.

The veteran Italian coach claimed his comments were not meant to create division within the squad and suggested that Lookman could still develop into a reliable penalty-taker.

Lookman has received lots of support from the football community after his public fallout with Gasperini. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

Despite the tension, Lookman has been included in Atalanta’s squad for Sunday’s match, signalling that the club is keen to move past the dispute and focus on their Serie A campaign.

Atalanta looks to finish season strong

As Atalanta aims for a strong finish in the Serie A season, all eyes will be on Lookman and whether he can overcome this setback.

With the backing of Nigerian football icons like Okocha and a track record of impressive performances, Lookman remains a key figure for both club and country.

Atalanta deactivates comment section

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian fans have continued to demand respect for the reigning African Footballer of the Year Lookman following Gasperini's comments.

Angry fans have continued to explore all possible means to vent their anger on the Italian club as Atalanta's social media handles have continued to feel the heat, with many demanding respect for Lookman.

The Italian club have limited the comment section on Instagram after users continued to rip the club apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng