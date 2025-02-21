Michelle Alozie is rumoured to be in a relationship with former basketball superstar Trey Phills

A visit to her social media handles shows scores of Nigerian fans professing their admiration for the Super Falcons star

The Houston Dash star sparked dating rumours when she attended a Houston Rockets game in February last year

Nigerian international Michelle Alozie has been spotted with ex-Basketball superstar Trey Phills who last played as a shooting guard for Randers Cimbria in Denmark.

Fans on social media have continued to dissect her relationship status, but she has yet to officially unveil the lucky man in her life.

Alozie, who was born in California in the United States, is regarded as one of the most beautiful footballers.

Michelle Alozie is regarded as one of the most beautiful female footballers. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

She made the headlines following her impressive performance for the Nigerian national team at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Alozie won the hearts of Nigerian fans due to her stunning beauty and impressive displays on the field.

A visit to her social media handles shows a number of men publicly expressing their admiration for her.

This has allowed her to enjoy a massive internet presence as she replicates by updating her status from time to time to engage her fans.

Michelle Alozie dating Trey Phills?

However, speculation about Michelle Alozie’s love life intensified after photos of her rumoured partner began circulating on social media.

The Super Falcons star is reportedly in a relationship with American TikToker and former basketball player Trey Phills with Afrik Foot reporting that the paid graduated from Yale University.

In February 2024, Alozie attended a Houston Rockets game, the former team of Phills, which sparked their dating rumours.

After the game, she received a signed jersey, fueling further speculation.

However, Alozie later explained that her presence at the event was to commemorate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Who is Trey Phills?

Trey is currently a famous TikTok and Instagram content creator, who also played professional basketball.

With his works on social media, the 28-year-old partnered with major sports brands like the NBA, Adidas, and Gatorade, where his goal is to entertain, educate and inspire anyone who enjoys sports-centric stories.

He featured in the NBA G League, NBA Training Camp, Europe, and D1 NCAA.

Alozie left out of Super Falcons squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Women's head coach Justine Madugu released his first 25-man squad in charge of the team.

Madugu was appointed to take charge after American boss Randy Waldrum stepped aside due to family reasons.

Houston Dash star Michelle Alozie and Asisat Oshoala were notable names missing from the list

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng