British-Nigerian former female footballer turned broadcaster Eniola Aluko recently made history in Italy

Nigerian-born and former British female footballer Eniola Aluko recently created a massive social stir after making history as the first black woman to own a team in Italy.

Aluko used to play for the English national team and has represented the country at the Women's World Cup and other international competitions.

The British-Nigerian recently joined the investment group Mercury 13. The group announced that they were focused on a mission to help improve the state of women's football across Europe.

Which teams did Eniola Aluko play for

During her illustrious footballing career Aluko play for an array of teams across Europe and in America.

But her affinity for the women's game in Italy came from her time in the Serie A when she used to play for Juventus.

Before her time in Italy, Eniola Aluko played for Chelsea, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Sky Blue FC and Atlanta Beats.

Eniola Aluko never played for the Super Falcons of Nigeria but has been named by Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie as one of their biggest role models in footballing.

See the announcement that confirmed that Aluko had acquired FC Como:

See how netizens reacted to Aluko's acquisition

Here are some of the comments that trailed Aluko's acquisition:

@jstreets82:

"Great dose that mean we don’t have to here her chatting complete bullocks on every men’s game now."

@januaryyyboy:

"Senator Aluko’s daughter doing Nigeria proud!"

@marcus_balogun:

"This is huge! And out of all nations of the world Italy. Their history of racism in football has been prevalent for decades. Well done Eni."

@drewomaukeleghe:

"Talent to Ownership."

@moraygmac:

"19 Goals, 40 Games - I mean you do the math it’s basically a goal a game."

@tmthreesixty:

"19 goals in 40 games… do the maths thats like a goal a game don’t ever open your mouth again."

@visualcleanuk:

"Do you know how hard it is to be African in Italy this is way beyond achievement it’s history!"

