Asisat Oshoala: Bay FC Star Left Out of Super Falcons Squad Under New Boss
- New Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has released his first 25-man squad list for the team
- There are notable omissions, including US-based footballers Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie
- The Falcons will face The Fennecs Algeria in two friendly games in Lagos on October 26 and 29
New Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has released his first 25-man squad in charge of the team, and some notable big names have been omitted.
Madugu was named interim head coach last month after American boss Randy Waldrum stepped aside after three years in charge, citing family reasons.
The Falcons are due to face the Fennecs of Algeria in a doubleheader friendly game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, in Lagos on October 26 and 29.
As noted by Soccernet, it would be the first time in three years that the women's team will play at home. Their last home game was in December 2021 during the Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament.
Oshoala, Alozie missing from Falcons' squad
Madugu announced his 25-man squad in the early hours of today, as seen on the team's official X account, which is his first list since he became interim head coach.
Six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was a notable omission from the squad. Houston Dash star Michelle Alozie was also overlooked.
The Bay FC star, who has recently endured a difficult time in the national, was not the only one left out. Ashleigh Plumptre, Jennifer Echegini, and Christy Ucheibe also missed out.
According to BSN Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation had earlier confirmed that the squad would be mainly local-based players but reversed this decision and added a few experienced foreign stars, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade.
Oshoala sends cryptic message
Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala sent a cryptic message on her Instagram Page after she was benched throughout Nigeria's Paris 2024 opening match 1-0 loss to Brazil.
Nigerians were furious about the decision to leave the former Barcelona striker on the bench, but manager Randy Waldrum claimed she was not physically fit to play a part in the match despite the need to.
