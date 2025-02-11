Alex Iwobi says having a relationship with him is like a journey, given the need to travel across continents

The Fulham of England midfielder, in a podcast, spoke about his love life and how he handles his love life

Iwobi stated that his partner prefers to remain anonymous and will keep her identity hidden until she permits him to reveal it

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has opened up on his romantic relationship with his mystery girlfriend.

The Fulham player recently set a new record as the Nigerian footballer with the most minutes played in Premier League history, surpassing Mikel John Obi's record.

In the 2024/25 English Premier League (EPL) season, Iwobi played 24 matches, scoring 7 goals, providing 3 assists, and receiving 1 yellow card, as per Fotmob

Fulham's Alex Iwobi is rumoured to be dating Ellie Mae, who owns a digital marketing company. Photo: Richard Heathcote.

Who is Alex Iwobi’s girlfriend?

Alex Iwobi is currently speculated to be in a relationship with Manchester-based influencer Ellie Mae. As noted in her Instagram bio, she co-owns a digital marketing firm called ZOir.

The former Arsenal player described his relationship as a journey.

In a post shared by gsm_hq, Iwobi explained that dating him is like a journey, given the demanding nature of his football career.

Ellie, who has kept a low profile regarding her personal life and their relationship, was rumoured to have spent the summer break apart from the footballer.

When urged to reveal her identity, the Super Eagles star gave a cryptic response but jokingly confessed that it had already happened earlier this year.

Ellie Mae is close friends with Britney De Villiers, the South African girlfriend of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also a WAG of a Premier League player.

The former Everton star and his partner, Ellie Mae, have kept their relationship under the radar.

Iwobi also shared that he does not have a specific type when it comes to dating, mentioning that he is drawn to someone who is "sweet and innocent."

With more than 73.7K followers on her Instagram, Ellie Mae is one of the most-followed girlfriends of Nigerian footballers, surpassing other notable names like Isi Etebo, Dinma Fortune, Amarachi Joy, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, and others.

In 2020, the star ended his relationship with his ex, Clarisse Juiet, following allegations of infidelity on his part.

Chelle meets Iwobi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was in England to meet with Nigerian superstars.

The tactician met with several key Super Eagles players, including Alex Iwobi, ahead of the important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria take on Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali and then host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

