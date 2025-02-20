A viral video has showcased Ademola Lookman’s last six penalty attempts after Gian Piero Gasperini’s harsh comments

The Atalanta coach sparked controversy after publicly criticising the forward’s penalty attempt against Club Brugge

Lookman had his penalty saved in the 3-1 defeat that ultimately ended Atalanta’s campaign in the UEFA Champions League

A viral video compilation of Ademola Lookman’s last six penalty attempts has sparked interest debates online following Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s stinging remarks.

The Super Eagles forward faced heavy criticism after missing a crucial penalty in Atalanta’s Champions League loss to Club Brugge, with Gasperini labelling him “one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen.”

Lookman, who had previously created history in the Champions League by scoring only 34 seconds after coming on as a substitute, was left disappointed after his spot-kick was saved by Simon Mignolet, BBC reports.

While his goal was the fastest-ever by a second-half substitute in UCL history, the night ended on a sour note after Gasperini’s post-match comments.

Lookman fires back at Gasperini

In response, Lookman released a statement expressing his frustration and disappointment over being publicly singled out.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club,” he said.

Lookman’s penalty compilation trends

Following Gasperini’s remarks, fans took to social media to defend Lookman, sharing a compilation of his last six penalties.

The video, which has gained massive traction, showcases Lookman’s composure from the spot before this recent miss.

Before the miss in the Champions League, Lookman had a perfect penalty record for Atalanta, converting all four spot-kicks he had taken.

In total, the Super Eagles forward have scored four out of six penalties in his professional career, with his only other miss coming in 2020 for Fulham, when he attempted a failed Panenka-style kick.

Supporters argue that Gasperini’s criticism was too harsh, especially considering Lookman’s impressive form as the Nigerian forward has been one of Atalanta’s standout players this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

What’s next for Lookman?

Despite the ongoing controversy, Lookman remains a key player for Atalanta as his remarkable performances, including a hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, prove his value to the team.

However, tensions between him and Gasperini could impact his future at the club.

With transfer speculation already swirling, reports suggest that several clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

Fabrizio shares update on Lookman’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is set to leave Serie A side Atalanta this summer despite his recent fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his official social media following the explosive exchange that followed Atalanta’s surprise Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

