Ahmed Musa is set to make a return to the Super Eagles amid reports that the captain is on Eric Chelle's provisional list

The new head coach will be in the stands when Sunshine Stars host Musa's Kano Pillars in an NPFL fixture

With Nigeria needing all six points in their next two World Cup qualifying matches, fans are calling for Musa's return

The head coach of the Nigerian national team Eric Chelle is billed to be in the stands when Ahmed Musa's Kano Pillars take on Sunshine Stars.

Fans are clamouring for the return of the Super Eagles captain ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for next month.

Nigeria travel to Kigali where they will face Rwanda on March 21, and they return to Uyo for a clash against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium four days later.

Eric Chelle will be in the stands during the Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars' tie. Photo: Erwin Spek.

The three-times began the qualifying series on a shaky start, after failing to win any of their four matches played so far.

Nigeria managed 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to neighbours Benin Republic.

They occupy fifth position with 3 points, while Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have 7 points each.

Desperate to reposition themselves in the qualifiers, Nigeria must claim all six points in their next two matches.

Musa, who was part of the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished as runners up is being tipped for a return.

New manager Chelle met with some of the key members of the squad when he went on a tour of Europe to share his plans.

The Franco-Malian tactician has returned to Nigeria and now reports claim he is billed to monitor Ahmed Musa's game when Kano Pillars play away at Sunshine Stars on Wednesday evening, as per Flash Score.

The 32-year-old winger who is on his third sting with Pillars far netted six goals in the NPFL this season.

Further reports via Score Nigeria claim Chelle is scheduled to watch an NPFL match involving Kano Pillars and their captain Ahmed Musa.

It was gathered that the former CSKA Moscow star is on the provisional squad for next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Musa's leadership and influence in the Super Eagles are the reasons he is being considered for a recall.

UK-based journalist criticises Musa’s recall

Legit.ng earlier reported that UK-based Nigerian football journalist, Samuel Omaenikun warned the NFF not to interfere in Eric Chelle’s squad selection.

Omaenikun stated that recalling the ex-Leicester City star at this stage raises concerns about meritocracy in team selection.

According to him, the Super Eagles need fresh legs and players who are currently excelling in top leagues.

