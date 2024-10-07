Ahmed Musa could be making a return to the Super Eagles as he rejoins NPFL outfit Kano Pillars.

Musa made an instant statement on his third debut for the club when he netted a brace in their win over Sunshine Stars

He hinted about his imminent return to the Nigerian national team set up after a photojournalist reached out to him

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has hinted about a possible return to the national team set-up after joining Kano Pillars.

Musa signed a short-term deal with Sai Masu Gida and made an instant statement, netting a brace on his third debut for the club.

The Nigerian international began his career at GBS Football Academy in 2008 and was sent on loan to Pillars the following year.

Ahmed Musa has hinted at a possible return to the Super Eagles fold. Photo: Lars Baron.

In 2009, he moved abroad to join Dutch club VVV-Venlo. After stints with several other clubs outside the country, Musa returned to Kano Pillars in 2021 when he left Saudi outfit Al Nassr.

After another short spell, he moved to Turkey to join Fatih Karagumruk and Sivasspor before his deal was terminated in January 2024.

Musa returned for a third spell with Pillars and produced a Man-of-the-Match performance, scoring a brace in their 2-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

Famous photojournalist Taofeek Ibrahim Adesina, known as Fotonugget, took to social media to share a 2021 selfie he took with Musa during an AFCON qualifier in Lagos.

The cameraperson added the caption: "2021 with @Ahmedmusa718— Let's recreate this soon."

The football star responded, saying, "We will".

Musa was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, VOA news reports.

Although he did not get any minute of action at the tournament, the then-Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro disclosed that Musa played a key role in their campaign at the continental showpiece.

Eguavoen picks 23 for Libya doubleheader

Legit.ng earlier reported that interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has unveiled the Nigerian squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

The tactician announced the 23-man roster, which features a core group of players who have become vital to the national team in recent years.

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the squad and will marshal the defence as Nigeria prepares to face Libya.

