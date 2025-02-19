Atalanta were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Club Brugge after losing 3-1 at home

Brugge went 3-0 up in the first half before Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score in the second half

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini openly criticised Lookman after missing a penalty later in the match

Nigerians have not taken kindly to Atalanta's head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, openly criticising Ademola Lookman after his penalty miss against Club Brugge.

Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after a 5-2 aggregate loss to Club Brugge, including a 3-1 home loss at their home stadium in Bergamo.

The Belgians went 3-0 up in the first half, and Ademola Lookman, who was returning from injury, scored within seconds of coming on but soon turned villain after missing a penalty.

Gasperini criticises Ademola Lookman

Atalanta coach Gasperini did not spare the Super Eagles forward during his post-match conference and brutally named him as the worst penalty taker ever

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen. He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal, he took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare available to take it… I didn’t like what Lookman did,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano.

Nigerians react to Gasperini's comments

Nigerian football fans on social media did not take the public criticism lightly and made themselves heard.

@ojbsports replied:

“When your coach who's supposed to shield and protect you from external criticism starts criticising you openly, then something is wrong.”

@GhanaYesu_ replied:

“He should shut up! This is a guy that has been holding the team since last year, he’s the reason why you won the Europa League last season, He’s the reason why you’re 3rd in the league now. And you’re blaming him because he missed a penalty in a match you were losing already?”

@kraft_demo replied:

“Club Brugge scored beautiful 3 goals before Ademola Lookman came in into the game, But who is Gasperini using as excuse tonight😂😂😂”

@Jwiz_13 replied:

“Retegui has lost at least two penalties this season.. you didn’t come out to address him in this manner.. show some respect old man … hypocrites.”

@christhiney18 replied:

“First game back from injury, Off the bench in the second half and gets on the score sheet. Scores another which was disallowed. He then missed a penalty and the coach says this about the player.? Gasperini, ori yin o pe sir. Should be ashamed of yourself.”

@TayoPSG replied:

“How can a coach degrade their player like this who has won you a European Trophy after 61 years. The captain gets a red card for man handling and the coach behaves like this. The downfall has started for Atalanta.”

Gasperini admits Atalanta miss Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Gasperini admitted that Atalanta missed Lookman after another winless game since the Super Eagles forward got injured in January.

The UEFA Europa League holders drew 0-0 against Cagliari, and the manager admitted that injuries, particularly to Ademola Lookman, are affecting the team.

