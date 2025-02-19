George Ilenikhena made an impact after coming on in the 81st minute, scoring for Monaco against Benfica

The former Antwerp player has netted three goals for the French giants in just one week as he continues to impress

The French Football Federation and Nigeria Football Federation are set to compete for the in-form striker ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

George Ilenikhena continued his impressive form in the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday, scoring a crucial goal for AS Monaco in their 3-3 draw with Benfica.

The 18-year-old striker had a standout moment in an exciting match, though Monaco’s overall performance fell short, leading to their elimination from the competition.

Despite the heartbreak, the Super Eagles prospect's contribution highlighted his growing reputation as one of Nigeria's promising young talents.

Ilenikhena’s impressive form continues

Fresh off a remarkable brace in the French Ligue 1, Ilenikhena found the back of the net once again in European competition.

According to ScoreNigeria, his goal in the 81st minute was a vital equalizer for Monaco, levelling the aggregate score at 3-3.

Monaco twice led on the night and came close to forcing extra-time but Orkun Kokcu's 84th minute equaliser helped Benfica scrape through in Lisbon per beINsports.

According to X user @RisingStarXI, the young forward consistently scores important goals whenever he comes off the bench.

Following a defensive blunder by Benfica's Nicolás Otamendi, the Nigerian teenager's composed finish displayed his sharpness in front of goal per ESPN.

With two goals in six Champions League appearances this season, Ilenikhena continues to establish himself as a young player with immense potential on the international stage.

Prospective deadly poacher

Ilenikhena has been in superb form, scoring a total of three goals for AS Monaco this season, including a brace in a recent French Ligue 1 match.

His clinical finishing has caught the attention of both fans and pundits alike, showcasing his potential as a key player for Monaco.

In addition to his domestic success, the France U17 player also found the back of the net in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, scoring a vital goal against Benfica. His performances in both competitions have firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

The forward made his professional debut for Amiens SC in November 2022. In January 2023, he became the youngest player to score in Ligue 2 history.

FFF and NFF tussle

The French Football Federation and the Nigeria Football Federation closely monitor the forward's development and expect progress this month.

The file of Ilenikhena has been handed over to Hubert Fournier, the National Technical Director (DTN) of the French Football Federation per RMC.

According to ScoreNigeria, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has drawn up a list of new players for the Super Eagles which includes George Ilenikhena.

Eric Chelle prepares for World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle risks losing Arsenal's young star to England ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle has been touring Europe to secure top talents and uncapped players for the Super Eagles.

The Malian coach is determined to ensure Nigeria doesn't miss out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time.

